Reports: Real Madrid ready to pay €70m to hijack Barcelona transfer deal

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
22.22K   //    19 Aug 2018, 14:59 IST

Real Madrid CF Press Conference
Cunning
move by Florentino Perez

What's the rumour?

Barcelona have long been linked with Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot, who has also caught the eye of several other European top dogs.

However, a report from Diario Gol now claims that Real Madrid have also entered the fray and might even make a move to hijack Barcelona's target.

If the aforementioned report is to be believed, Los Blancos are willing to cough up an amount as high as €70 million to secure the services of the Frenchman whereas Barcelona are reluctant to fork out €50 million for a player who they could sign for free next summer.

In case you didn't know...

Adrien Rabiot reportedly declined an offer to sign a contract extension with the Parisian club a few days back, which has alerted a number of high-profile clubs, who have set their sights on the talented 23-year-old.

His current contract with PSG runs out in June next year.

The heart of the matter

Adrien Rabiot has emerged as a hot property this summer owing to his consistent showings for Les Parisiens in the seasons gone by. Recently, PSG manager Thomas Tuchel also expressed uncertainty over the France international's future at Parc des Princes despite stating that he wanted him to stay at the club.

I'm not certain he will stay. I want him to stay, but it's up to him. He has great potential and can improve even further. He can become a top player but has to stay with us.

Rabiot would be a fine addition to Real Madrid's squad, particularly following the departure of Mateo Kovacic to Chelsea on a season-long deal. He is an excellent passer of the ball who exudes great confidence when in possession. Besides, Rabiot is also well-known for his offensive contributions as well as defensive stability.

Rumour rating/probability: 4/10

The source mentioned above is not pretty decent. Moreover, the deal doesn't make much sense since Real Madrid are presently embroiled in the pursuit of a quality attacker.

Video


What's next?

Real Madrid will commence their 2018/19 season tomorrow as they play their opening La Liga fixture versus Getafe CF.

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
