Reports: Real Madrid reignite their interest in Raheem Sterling prior to the transfer window deadline

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
487   //    28 Aug 2018, 23:01 IST

Julen Lopetegui Announced As New Real Madrid Manager
Real Madrid manager Florentino Perez

What's the rumour?

According to the English outlet, Skysports, Real Madrid have renewed their interest in Manchester City's forward Raheem Sterling.

The transfer window is open for two more days in Spain. It seemed like Real Madrid were going to be content with their current squad, however, the Spanish giants are trying every possible trick to strengthen their attacking squad.

The Manchester City forward was linked to Real Madrid in the winter transfer window as well. However, the move wasn't materialized at that time. But now, following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, there is a slight possibility that the winger would make a move to the Bernabeu.

In case you didn't know..

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Raheem Sterling

The 23 year old right winger, left Liverpool for Manchester City. Sterling has always proven to be an important player wherever he has played. The winger has exceptionally improvised his game under Pep Guardiola.

The forward have been a regular starter for Manchester City since signing for the club in 2015. Last season, Sterling scored an enormous number of goals(18) for the title winning Manchester City side in the Premier League. He also had 11 assists to his name.

Raheem could be the last piece of puzzle Real Madrid awaits. Asensio, Vasquez, Isco, Bale, Benzema, Mayoral provide some good options to attack. However, the inclusion of Sterling could do wonders for Los Blancos as Bale could play well on the left wing and it would provide a free role for either of Asensio or Isco.

The heart of the matter

Since the departure of Ronaldo to Turin, Real Madrid have been concerned about their attacking lineup. Ronaldo guaranteed almost 50 goals per season and used to lead the Madrid attack in all competitions, especially in the UEFA Champions League.

The departure of Ronaldo means that Real Madrid need to sign a top quality forward to replicate the total amount of goals scored per season in Ronaldo's era. In this transfer window, Los Blancos have been linked with many forwards across Europe but none of them came through.

With transfer window coming to it's end in two days, Real Madrid have ignited their interest in Raheem Sterling who would be a perfect inclusion for the Julen Lopetegui's side.

Rumour rating/probability: 5/10

Skysports in not a reliable source in terms of football transfers. The English outlet can't be trusted for this news and it seems unlikely that Real Madrid would sign the forward in this window.

As things seems now, it is expected that the right winger would continue the title defence with Pep Guardiola's side.

Video

What's next?

Gareth Bale is performing well for Real Madrid playing on the right wing. Benzema seems to be in good form which is a good sign for Real Madrid's ongoing season. The Real Madrid's front three looks sorted, however they still lack a backup striker who might be added in this transfer window itself.

On the other hand, Raheem Sterling is having a great life at Manchester City and would be expected to continue with the Pep Guardiola's side.





Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
