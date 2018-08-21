Reports: Real Madrid told to pay €120M to sign striker

Julen Lopetegui is desperate for a new striker at Real Madrid

What's the story?

Real Madrid has been told that they must meet the €120 million release clause of Valencia striker Rodgrigo if they wish to secure his signature this summer. The news comes directly from the Valencia president, Anil Murthy who was interviewed by the Tribuna Deportivo radio show and then reported by the Daily Express.

In case you didn't know...

A former Real Madrid B player, Rodrigo never made it to the Los Blancos first team and enjoyed a 5-year spell at Benfica before signing for Valencia in 2014 on loan and permanently the year after.

He enjoyed an excellent campaign during the 2017/18 LaLiga season, netting 16 goals in 31 starts - by far his best return since joining Valencia.

Real Madrid manager, Julen Lopetegui knows Rodrigo from his time in charge of the Spanish national team when he called upon the striker throughout the qualifying campaign and included him in the Spanish World Cup squad before departing on the eve of the finals.

The heart of the matter

Strong rumours continue to circulate regarding Real Madrid's hunt for a new forward after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. Lopetegui is desperate to add depth to his squad for the long season ahead and has identified Rodrigo as a primary target to provide competition for Karim Benzema.

However, the statement made by Valencia president, Anil Murthy will come as a blow for the Champions League holders as they value the striker at around €70 million. However, should they truly want to get their man, there is plenty of money in the coffers which could be used to activate the 27-year-old's €120 million release clause.

Rumour Rating: 8/10

There is no doubt that Murthy publically stated the release clause of Rodrigo must be met before any negotiations can begin. However, we have witnessed clubs ease their demands about player transfer fees in the past and should the Spaniard kick up a fuss about leaving Los Che, Madrid may get their man for slightly less than the quoted amount.

Video

What's Next?

Real Madrid is constantly running into dead ends when trying to negotiate for their targets. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the Bernebeau almost two months ago, Los Blancos have badly struggled to secure a replacement. This may lead to a desperate deadline day lunge for a player such as Rodrigo who can definitely come to the Spanish capital if his release fee is met.