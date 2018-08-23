Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Real Madrid set to make one final move to sign Chelsea duo

Nilalohit Mishra
ANALYST
Rumors
1.83K   //    23 Aug 2018, 14:21 IST

Real Madrid CF v Getafe CF - La Liga
Julen Lopetegui, Real Madrid manage

What's the rumour?

If a report in Mirror is to be believed Real Madrid are set to make one final move to sign Chelsea's star forward Eden Hazard or full-back Marcos Alonso or both.

In case you didn't know

Eden Hazard has been strongly linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge all through this summer with Real Madrid reportedly being the potential suitor for the Belgian.

And after Theo Hernandez's loan move to Real Sociedad, the Spanish giants have set their sights on Marcos Alonso to bolster the left-back position alongside the first choice Marcelo.

The heart of the matter

Real are yet to fill the void left by their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Juventus. While they have already explored the option of prising Eden Hazard from Chelsea, nothing seems to have worked out. The Blues are adamant Hazard is not for sale at any cost, however, the European champions are preparing one final bid to lure the Belgian to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 27-years-old is into the final two years of his contract and is unlikely to commit a new one unless Chelsea can enter the Champions League under new boss Maurizio Sarri. According to the aforementioned report, Chelsea are set to offer him £300,000 per week in a desperate attempt to convince him to stay. However, if he does not sign a new contract soon, the West London club will be forced to sell him next summer.

Real have also shown interest in ace full-back Marcos Alonso who has impressed one an all with his exploits on the left flank last season.

Rumour rating/ probability: 4/10

It looks highly improbable that Chelsea will let go of their star players given the fact that they can't buy replacements due to the English transfer window being shut. Real Madrid, as it seems, will not get anything out of the said bids by the time the Spanish transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Video:


What's next?

Barring the unthinkable, both Eden Hazard and Marcos Alonso are staying put at Chelsea till the January transfer window if not for long and thereafter will take a call depending on the club's position in the Premier League and other competitions.

Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Sociedad Football Eden Hazard Cristiano Ronaldo
Nilalohit Mishra
ANALYST
