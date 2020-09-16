According to Spanish publication AS via Sport Witness, Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale prefers a move to Tottenham Hotspur over Manchester United. Los Blancos reportedly received a 'more advantageous' offer from the Red Devils, but Bale insisted that he is keen to return to his former club this summer.

Manchester United supposedly offered to pay Real Madrid a loan fee and cover a larger chunk of his wages. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur offered him the opportunity to return to the club where he made a name for himself, a move that he reportedly prefers as things stand.

Gareth Bale | Man United offered Real Madrid ‘much more advantageous’ deal – Player ‘more comfortable’ with Tottenham optionhttps://t.co/psbd86qoDU #mufc #thfc #coys — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) September 16, 2020

The Lilywhites are frontrunners for his signature this summer, but Manchester United could yet snap him up if things change between now and the end of the transfer window. Bale is desperate to leave Real Madrid after falling out of favour at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Zinedine Zidane keen to offload the Welshman.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur plotting double Real Madrid swoop

Gareth Bale looks set to return to the Premier League this summer

The pair reportedly fell out at the start of last season and have been unable to resolve their differences, as Bale looks to move on after a fruitful spell at Real Madrid. Manchester United have pursued Jadon Sancho for the entirety of the summer but have thus far been frustrated in their efforts to sign the Englishman.

Borussia Dortmund have remained firm on their valuation of £108 million, a figure that has been deemed as excessive by the Red Devils. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have signed just one outfield player this summer, with Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek joining the club earlier this month.

Mourinho: "I tried to sign Gareth Bale for Real Madrid which was not possible to do during my time there; then he arrived when I left the club. There is no secret on that. Even Gareth knows that. But I'm not going to speak about him anymore because he is a Real player". ⚪️ #THFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 16, 2020

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, have already signed Matt Doherty and Pierre-Emile Hojberg and are plotting a double swoop on Real Madrid. Jose Mourinho is interested in signing left-back Sergio Reguilon, who is one step away from joining the North London outfit.

Real Madrid and Spurs enjoy a good relationship and could be set to do business this summer, with Reguilon and Bale swapping the Santiago Bernabeu for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the coming weeks.

