Reports: Real Madrid target Eduardo Camavinga ready to leave Rennes

According to a report from AS, Real Madrid have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga as the midfielder is seeking a move away from his current club Rennes next summer.

Eduardo Camavinga came through the youth ranks at Rennes and made his debut for the club in the 2018-19 season at the age of 16. The midfielder became one of the club's key players in his first full season as a professional footballer last year and caught the attention of most of Europe's top clubs with his impressive performances.

On 27 August 2020, the 18-year-old was called up to play on France's senior team. He scored his first goal for the country in a 7-1 thumping of Ukraine.

Eduardo Camavinga was heavily linked with a move to either Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid this summer, but he chose to stay at Rennes and continue his development with the French side.

🚨🌖| Eduardo Camavinga has told his new agent Jonathan Barnett that he wants to leave Rennes next summer. Real Madrid are in pole position to sign him. @diarioas #rmalive pic.twitter.com/fXRVVR9FMU — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 7, 2020

Eduardo Camavinga is reportedly ready to take the next step and is eyeing an exit from Rennes next summer. AS reports that Real Madrid is the most likely destination for the Frenchman.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has been a long-time admirer of the midfielder and reportedly tried to convince him to join the Spanish giants last summer. Los Blancos spent most of their summer selling or loaning out fringe players.

The reigning La Liga champions have had a poor start to their 2020-21 season. Zidane's men are on the verge of being knocked out of the Champions League and are currently in third place in the La Liga table.

Real Madrid's Achilles heel has been their defense but central midfield is also an area Zidane will need to strengthen as Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are entering the latter stages of their careers.

Real Madrid set to choose between Eduardo Camavinga and Paul Pogba https://t.co/9dAVzzvjhM — footballespana (@footballespana_) December 8, 2020

In addition, Real Madrid lack any sort of cover for Casemiro. This is an issue the club are desperate to resolve, and Madrid officials believe Eduardo Camavinga could be their defensive midfielder for the next decade.

Camavinga has just eighteen months remaining on his current contract with Rennes, which will give Real Madrid a huge boost since they will have to pay much lesser than the €70 million Rennes asked for their star in the summer.