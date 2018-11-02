Reports: Real Madrid keen on signing Manchester City startlet

Pep Guardiola wouldn't fancy this happening

Real Madrid is interested to lure Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz who currently plies trade at Manchester City. According to reports from Telegraph UK, Diaz is frustrated with the lack of playing time and would be keen to secure a transfer away from the Etihad to progress in his career. He would be eligible to negotiate with clubs and sign a pre-contract agreement in January.

Diaz moved to Manchester City in 2015 as a 16-year-old after having initiated his career in Malaga. Thereafter, he worked in the youth academy and represented the club in various age groups before bringing himself in contention for first-team action.

He has so far scored twice in two appearances in the EFL Cup so far. Despite having obvious talent, Diaz has found first-team playing time hard to come by in recent times. It is also due to Manchester City’s envious squad that consists of certain sumptuous midfielders.

Manchester City’s academy has undergone an overhaul in recent times and boasts of some amazing talents waiting to attain some regular playing time. However, there appears to be no pathway from the academy to the first team and hence lads like Phil Foden and Diaz have apparently been frustrated with spending time on the bench.

The manager is understandably worried regarding the situation and spoke about in a press conference after their victory against Fulham. Pep Guardiola said, “We want him, but, at the end, it does not depend on us – it is the desire of him. We insist we want him, but agent, him and family decides.” This particular statement highlights the uncertainty surrounding Diaz’s future at City.

He is one of the starlets from their academy who is tipped to achieve greater heights. However, for that, he needs to play and that does not seem to be possible for a sustained period of time in the foreseeable future. Madrid would actually look to instil some good talent in their squad after a horrific start to the season. However, a transfer to Madrid at such a tender age could further hamper Diaz’s growth as a footballer. Arguably, BVB Dortmund is the club that should be targeted by the player and his agent.

Diaz is quick, intelligent, creative, and possesses a widespread, wonderful passing acumen.

Considering how vocal Guardiola was about Diaz’s situation at the club, it is quite possible that the current UCL Champions are keeping a close eye on the Spaniard. Accordingly, they could make a good offer in the upcoming winter transfer window too.

Guardiola’s side will face Southampton day after tomorrow and it remains to be seen whether the manager offers some time on the pitch to the young lad at the wake of the current scenario. However, the scales of that happening are arguably a low at the moment. The Premier League Champions would hope to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

