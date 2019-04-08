Reports: Real Madrid to pay over €100m as they desperately want to sign Eden Hazard before the season ends

Sayan Chatterjee
08 Apr 2019, 09:45 IST

Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

According to Telegraph, Real Madrid are stepping up their pursuit to sign Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard, so that the Los Blancos can close the deal before the end of the season.

Eden Hazard is arguably at the peak of his career. After enjoying a sensational World Cup, Hazard has managed to carry his form and proven himself to be one of the best players in the Premier League this season.

With 17 goals and 12 assists for the Blues in the current campaign, Hazard has proven himself to be an asset. The Belgian forward will be entering the final year of his contract in the coming season and is yet to sign a new deal.

The Belgian flaunted his desire to play for Real Madrid but recently claimed that he is focused on his current club. Moreover, Chelsea were handed a transfer ban and the board is currently waiting for a final decision on their appeal.

In his interview a few weeks ago, Hazard said:

“I'm not working on that right now. I want to shine with Chelsea for a few months and try to win the Europa League."

“This week I think about the Red Devils [Belgium] and then back to Chelsea. Then we'll see.”

Zinedine Zidane himself is a fan of the Chelsea star and claimed that he is a fantastic player a few days ago.

The Real Madrid hierarchy and Zinedine Zidane are desperate to seek changes and their first priority is securing Hazard.

According to the report, the Chelsea star won't sign a new deal to extend his stay at Chelsea, and the Los Blancos have stepped up their pursuit for the Belgian star. Madrid are not yet ready to match Chelsea's asking price but have planned a fresh approach this week to secure the signing before the end of the season.

Rumor rating: 7/10

Telegraph is a reliable source, and the Hazard transfer should not come as a shock as the move to Real Madrid has been likely for a few months now.

Chelsea will play against West Ham in the upcoming Premier League fixture.

