×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Reports: Real Madrid to pay over €100m as they desperately want to sign Eden Hazard before the season ends

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
177   //    08 Apr 2019, 09:45 IST

Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

What's the story?

According to Telegraph, Real Madrid are stepping up their pursuit to sign Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard, so that the Los Blancos can close the deal before the end of the season.

In case you didn't know...

Eden Hazard is arguably at the peak of his career. After enjoying a sensational World Cup, Hazard has managed to carry his form and proven himself to be one of the best players in the Premier League this season.

With 17 goals and 12 assists for the Blues in the current campaign, Hazard has proven himself to be an asset. The Belgian forward will be entering the final year of his contract in the coming season and is yet to sign a new deal.

The Belgian flaunted his desire to play for Real Madrid but recently claimed that he is focused on his current club. Moreover, Chelsea were handed a transfer ban and the board is currently waiting for a final decision on their appeal.

In his interview a few weeks ago, Hazard said:

“I'm not working on that right now. I want to shine with Chelsea for a few months and try to win the Europa League."
“This week I think about the Red Devils [Belgium] and then back to Chelsea. Then we'll see.”

Zinedine Zidane himself is a fan of the Chelsea star and claimed that he is a fantastic player a few days ago.

The heart of the matter

The Real Madrid hierarchy and Zinedine Zidane are desperate to seek changes and their first priority is securing Hazard.

Advertisement

According to the report, the Chelsea star won't sign a new deal to extend his stay at Chelsea, and the Los Blancos have stepped up their pursuit for the Belgian star. Madrid are not yet ready to match Chelsea's asking price but have planned a fresh approach this week to secure the signing before the end of the season.

Rumor rating: 7/10

Telegraph is a reliable source, and the Hazard transfer should not come as a shock as the move to Real Madrid has been likely for a few months now.

What's next?

Chelsea will play against West Ham in the upcoming Premier League fixture.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard EPL Transfer News & Rumors Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
Reports: Eden Hazard remains in pole position to join Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Reports: Eden Hazard to inform Chelsea he wants to join Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-10: What does Pulisic's transfer to Chelsea entail for Hazard and Real Madrid?
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Eden Hazard should make a move to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Courtois: I want Hazard to join Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid not keen on signing Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea could be forced to sell Eden Hazard because of Financial Fair Play
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Eden Hazard should join Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Chelsea news: The Blues need to sell 'toxic' Eden Hazard, says Stan Collymore
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Eden Hazard needs to stay at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 34
13 Apr LEI NEW 12:30 AM Leicester City vs Newcastle
13 Apr TOT HUD 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Huddersfield Town
13 Apr BRI AFC 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Apr BUR CAR 07:30 PM Burnley vs Cardiff City
13 Apr FUL EVE 07:30 PM Fulham vs Everton
13 Apr SOU WOL 07:30 PM Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
13 Apr MAN WES 10:00 PM Manchester United vs West Ham
14 Apr CRY MAN 06:35 PM Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
14 Apr LIV CHE 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Chelsea
16 Apr WAT ARS 12:30 AM Watford vs Arsenal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us