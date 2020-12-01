Reports: Real Madrid unlikely to make a move for Kylian Mbappe in 2021

According to Le Parisien, Real Madrid will not be able to afford French superstar Kylian Mbappe in 2021 due to the financial hit that the club took during the coronavirus pandemic.

Real Madrid held back on their spending this summer to help fund a larger war chest for next season, but it looks as if Mbappe will be off their shopping list for now. The PSG forward's wages will prove to be a stumbling block for the Spanish club who already boast one of the highest wage bills in world football.

With Mbappe's PSG contract running out in 2022, many expected the forward to be part of Zinedine Zidane's Galacticos in the near future. But it now seems like Zidane will have to find a different alternative.

Real Madrid have long been linked to Mbappe, with Karim Benzema reaching the twilight of his career and Luka Jovic not panning out the way they'd hoped he would. Mbappe would be the final piece of the puzzle and fill a Cristiano Ronaldo shaped void that could take Real Madrid back to UEFA Champions League glory.

Real Madrid on red alert due to Mbappe's contract impasse at PSG

Kylian Mbappe wants out of PSG

The French forward, now touted as one of the best players in the world, has won the Ligue 1 title four times with Monaco and PSG. He was also a crucial part of Didier Deschamps' France team that won the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Last season he finished with 18 goals and seven assists in 20 games in the Ligue 1 season which was cut short due to the pandemic.

He also reached the UEFA Champions League final, scoring five goals and assisting a further six along the way. He finished the season with 30 goals and 19 assists in 37 games across all competitions and won the French domestic treble, as well as the Ligue 1 golden boot. Mbappe has started this season on fire as well, scoring nine goals and providing four assists in eight league games.

Any team in the world would love Mbappe in their team, but the Frenchman would command a world record transfer fee at this point in his career. Where do you think Mbappe will end up?