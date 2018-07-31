Reports: Real Madrid make stunning bid for Barcelona target

What’s the rumour?

Real Madrid have launched a stunning bid for Willian according to reports by The Times. The Spanish giants have made a £65 million bid for the Brazilian.

Willian was supposed to return for pre-season training but has failed to do so. He is still in Brazil and has informed Chelsea that he has 'passport issues' and thus there is a delay in his travel.

In case you didn’t know...

This is the second time a player has failed to turn up for pre-season training at Chelsea in less than a year. Diego Costa did the same last year after Antonio Conte informed him that he was no longer needed at the club.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona and Manchester United have been leading the race to sign Willian this summer. Reports suggested that the Catalan side made three bid to land the Chelsea man but all offers were rebuffed by the Premier League side.

Manchester United were keen on signing him last summer and have been chasing him this month as well. Jose Mourinho has been looking to sign a right-winger for a long time now and Willian has been his #1 choice.

Rumour probability: 6/10

The Times are a very reliable website and Matt Hughes is a trustable source for Chelsea news. The journalist has been one of the best at reporting news and rumours related to Chelsea and has yet again come out with an exclusive.

What’s next?

Willian will have to report back to Chelsea even if he wants a move away this summer. The Brazilian is still under contract at Stamford Bridge and has 2 years left on his contract. Madrid are also interested in signing Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard as well and it will be difficult for them to convince Chelsea to sell all three players.