According to multiple reports, Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi is set to move to MLS side Inter Miami CF.

RMC Sport in France have reported that the veteran Frenchman is set to undergo his medical in Paris today, ahead of his move to the MLS side. Inter Miami is owned by former England superstar David Beckham.

The MLS transfer window opens on Wednesday. Inter Miami's chief operating officer Paul McDonough has said he hoped to sign one or two “significant” players before they resume their season on August 22 at home against Orlando City.

Blaise Matuidi to Inter Miami is a done deal. Total agreement reached today with Juventus. Medicals scheduled. Here we go 🤝⚪️⚫️ @SkySport #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2020

Matuidi, 33, joined Juventus in 2017 after spending six years playing for French giants Paris Saint Germain. He played a crucial role in the last two Serie A-winning campaigns for Juventus. However, he failed to really step up to the plate in the UEFA Champions League, which is being viewed as the final frontier by the Turin club.

Matuidi has also been an integral part of the French national team in the last few years under head coach Didier Deschamps. He helped France lift the FIFA World Cup in 2018, as he played a pivotal role in midfield.

Blaise Matuidi could be one of many Juventus players who leave

Blaise Matuidi won Serie A in each of his seasons at Juventus

Juventus sacked head coach Maurizio Sarri after their loss to Lyon in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The Turin outfit immediately moved to appoint Andrea Pirlo as their main man.

Gazzetta Dello Sport have said that Pirlo wants to lead a massive change at Juventus, thrusting a lot of young players into the first team. So, along with Matuidi, there are likely departures for Sami Khedira and Gonzalo Higuain, and even Brazilian winger Douglas Costa.

Matuidi's signing would be a coup for Inter Miami. David Beckham's team are preparing to play their first-ever match at their new stadium, the Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, which was only opened on July 18.

If the deal goes through, Blaise Matuidi will become the second European player on the Inter Miami roster, after Scottish midfielder Lewis Morgan.

Juventus, though, will be looking for a replacement for the French midfielder, who made 35 appearances in Serie A this season but didn't score a goal. Blaise Matuidi's role, though, will need someone else to take it over, because Juventus will need to add energy and tactical know-how in their midfield.

With the MLS season resuming on August 22, Inter Miami will hugely benefit from having the experience of Blaise Matuidi in their squad.