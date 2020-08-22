Reports: Ronald Koeman open to selling three Barcelona stars; Gerard Pique likely to stay 

New Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman is said to have Gerard Pique in his plans for the 2020-21 season, a few days after it was claimed that the centre-back could leave Barcelona in the summer.

In the aftermath of Barcelona's embarrassing 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, Pique had said that if he had to step aside for Barcelona to integrate young blood into the squad, he would be the first to do so.

According to Cadena SER, Koeman is counting on Pique for next season. It is now expected that the centre-back will continue to be a key figure in defence for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona were completely outplayed and humbled by the Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich last Friday night, and Pique admitted the loss was unacceptable:

"I’m in pain. We all are. We can’t compete like that. ‘It’s very, very tough to take. Nothing more is worth saying. The club needs changes. Not just the players, I don’t want to point out anyone.

"But football is a sport where change is constantly required. We must change the dynamic we are on because I believe we have just hit bottom. ‘We have to look around, we have to trust that people will do the right things for the club. Is it an end of an era, I’m not sure.

"If I have to go in order to change things I’ll be the first to accept that. This was a horrible game… it’s a dreadful feeling. It’s shameful. Structurally we need changes at all levels."

Barcelona to let go of three first-team stars?

Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba could be on their way out of Barcelona this summer

Advertisement

With Pique's future reported to be safe under Koeman, the same cannot be said of Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, all three of whom are said to be dispensible under Koeman.

The Dutch head coach of Barcelona is reported to be set to have talks with Suarez, Alba and Busquets over their futures. Just a few days ago, Koeman had said that his job was to make hard decisions where they had to be made, and this might be the beginning of those.

Suarez's contract with Barcelona expires in the summer of 2021, while Busquets and Alba have contracts running through to 2023 and 2024 respectively.