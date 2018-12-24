Reports: Chelsea want a world-class striker to swap with Alvaro Morata in January

Morata has not been at his best for the Blues this season

What's the rumour?

Chelsea were desperate to sign a quality finisher last summer, but failed to do so. According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are now keen on signing Gonzalo Higuain from AC Milan in a swap deal with Alvaro Morata.

They might also target Nabil Fekir this summer; Fekir has been a long-term target for Liverpool.

The background

Maurizio Sarri's fondness for the Argentine striker is well-known by the footballing world. The duo developed immense respect for each other when they were working together at Napoli.

Chelsea currently lack a poacher in front of goal, and therefore Sarri is interested in bringing Higuain to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The heart of the matter

Sky Sports is reporting that Morata is likely to return to Italy. He spent two years with Juventus and won two Serie A titles and two Italian Cups, but now he may land at AC Milan and join Gattuso & Co.

Morata and Olivier Giroud have both struggled for form with Chelsea this season, and have only managed to score six goals together in the league. Sarri is now looking to bring Higuain to London in a swap deal for Morata.

In Chelsea's last defeat, to Leicester City, the lack of attacking firepower was quite evident. Apart from Eden Hazard, no other Chelsea player threatened the opposition goalkeeper during the match.

Both Morata and Higuain have an estimated market value of £45.00m.

Sarri may be looking to reunite with Higuain

The last time Sarri and Higuain worked together was with Napoli, where the Argentine scored 36 league goals in a season, before joining the Old Lady.

The 31-year-old striker was supposed to join Chelsea last summer, but eventually decided to join AC Milan in a loan deal worth £16.3m.

Sarri called Higuain a "wonderful player" at his news conference on Friday, but refused to discuss a potential move for the Argentina international.

"As you know, I like him very much. He is a wonderful player, a wonderful man," Sarri said.

"But I don't want to talk about Higuain. I have two strikers, two-and-a-half at the moment, and Gonzalo is playing for AC Milan. It's better not to talk about him at the moment."

Nobody can deny that Chelsea desperately needs another striker in their ranks to strengthen their attack. Morata and Giroud have got ample opportunities to prove their worth but have failed to deliver.

Rumour probability: 6/10

Morata is likely to leave London and return to Italy. Chelsea will definitely target Higuain in the next summer, but Milan will also be looking to not give away their quality players, which they have been guilty of on previous occasions.

Sky Sports is a reliable source, and we have to wait to see how this story unfolds.

What’s next?

For now, this should be seen as a developing story. However, considering the Argentine striker's impressive skills, Chelsea will be really eager to sign him. It remains to be seen how Milan react to this development.

