Barcelona have received two bids for their 20-year-old defender Jean-Clair Todibo ahead of a potential move, as per reports from Spain.

The Frenchman moved to Germany in the winter on a half-season loan spell with Schalke. The Bundesliga club had the option to purchase him for €25m, but as per the report, they have opted against doing so. Todibo has returned to the Nou Camp with his future very much in the air.

Barcelona are likely to sell him should a potential buyer match their demands for him. He has barely featured for Barcelona throughout his short stay at the club, making a total of just five appearances.

AC Milan and Everton battle for Barcelona starlet Todibo

As per Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have already received two formal proposals for Todibo. AC Milan and Everton are the clubs interested in signing Todibo on a permanent basis.

Everton and Barcelona already have a well-established relationship between them after having done business on multiple occasions in the recent past. The Toffees have purchased the likes of Andre Gomes, Lucas Digne, and Yerry Mina all in the span of the last three seasons.

A move for Todibo could be of great aid to Everton's defensive woes. Carlo Ancelotti's side currently face a shortage of reliable central defenders, given the number of injuries they've suffered and inconsistent displays on the pitch.

DONE DEAL: Schalke 04 have signed Jean-Clair Todibo on loan for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.



• €1.5m loan fee

• Schalke 04 to pay player's wages

• Option to buy for €25m + €5m

• If option to buy is exercised, Barcelona will have a €50m + €10m buy-back option pic.twitter.com/VXeDB48N6b — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 15, 2020

Although the 20-year-old isn't an established defender, he has the potential to become a solid choice for a Premier League club given his style of play and natural physique. More importantly, with a manager as experienced as Ancelloti to guide him, it could be a great move.

AC Milan's second half of the season saw them make a remarkable comeback after a miserable first few months. Todibo could make an excellent addition to their existing crop of central defenders, including skipper Alessio Romagnoli and Simon Kjaer.

Most notably, a move to Italy could see the Barcelona man play in Europe as AC Milan are in contention to play in next season's Europa League, should they get through the qualifying stage. Everton, on the other hand, finished a lowly 12th in the Premier League after a lacklustre season.

Although he hasn't received the amount of game time that he'd have hoped for, Todibo averaged a whopping 3.8 tackles and interceptions per game along with 2.6 clearances in eight Bundesliga appearances. Despite the lack of minutes, the towering Barcelona centre-half has shown his impetus in tackling opposition attackers and winning the ball back with relative ease.

There are other aspects of his game that need to be polished, albeit it is important to remember that he is still only 20 years old, and has loads of potential. Barcelona could make a small fortune should he depart as they spent just €1m to purchase him from Toulouse.

