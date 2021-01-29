Reports: Serie A striker interested in move to Manchester United or Manchester City

Following Edin Dzeko's very public falling out with manager Paulo Fonseca at Roma, the club seems to be making plans to offload the Bosnian striker, and both Manchester United and Manchester City seem to be in the fray for the 34-year-old's signature.

#ManCity are hoping to wrap up a deal that would see former striker Edin Dzeko return on a short term basis. There is a vision amongst the club that Dzeko is the perfect fit and is expected to be involved ‘afterwards’



Dzeko has spent 4 very successful years on the Blue side of Manchester, winning two League titles and the FA Cup in the process. The Bosnian secured a high-profile move to Roma in 2016 following a one-year loan spell but has since been constantly linked with a transfer back to England.

The Bosnian has fallen out massively with the hierarchy at Roma and is reportedly very publicly quarrelling with manager Paulo Fonseca. Edin Dzeko was not even part of the matchday squad in their recent 4-3 home win against Spezia in the Serie A.

According to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, the situation is now deemed to be 'incurable' as Roma are considering their options to sell Dzeko, and a move back to the Premier League seems most likely.

The 34-year-old striker has been very successful in the Italian capital, scoring 114 goals in appearances, and was also heavily linked with a move to Chelsea back in 2018, when Antonio Conte was the Blues boss.

Manchester United and Manchester City could look towards Edin Dzeko to bolster attacking options

Manchester United have only scored 10 goals through their strikers this season

Both Manchester United and Manchester City are seemingly going to be on the hunt for a striker in the summer, despite having their share of options in the position.

Manchester United in particular have had little luck in the position lately, currently occupied by Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani

Ighalo's loan move to the Red Devils never really had the desired effect and while Edinson Cavani has made a comfortable switch to Manchester United, he has not been in the most prolific form in front of goal, scoring just 5 goals for the team so far. Anthony Martial, who was their starting striker for most of last season, has also suffered in front of goal, netting just 5 times.

Manchester City will be amping up their interest for a striker soon and could be interested in Edin Dzeko for a short-term deal, given the fact that Argentinian Sergio Aguero will be out of contract in the summer and Gabriel Jesus has seldom been trusted to lead the line by Pep Guardiola.

Edin Dzeko scored 72 goals for Manchester City

According to Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea could joining Manchester United and Manchester City with interest in Edin Dzeko (with reported interest in Erling Haaland), but Thomas Tuchel is yet to assess his side so far, and will be an unlikely destination for the former Manchester City star.

Although Dzeko is being tipped for a move to England in the near future, various Italian publications have revealed that there are 'no positive signs' for a transfer for the former Manchester City striker yet, with reported interest from all over England.