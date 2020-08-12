Reports: Thiago Alcantara pushes for Liverpool move after Jurgen Klopp talks

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara reportedly has his heart set on a move to Premier League champions Liverpool, after holding talks with Jurgen Klopp.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano, on the Pod Save The Ball podcast, said that both Thiago and Klopp have had discussions and both are open to the possibility of linking up for the start of next season.

Thiago has one year left on his contract at the Allianz Arena, and has told the Bayern Munich hierarchy that he will not be renewing it, as he seeks a new challenge.

Liverpool have been touted as one possible destination for the Spaniard, who is yet to play in the Premier League.

Romano, on the podcast, said that Thiago and Klopp have been in talks for weeks, and that the Spaniard has made it clear that it is his intention to join Liverpool.

Liverpool, though, are yet to submit an official bid to Bayern Munich, and are said to be reluctant to meet the German champions' €30m asking price.

Just a few days ago, Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said that Bayern are open to selling Thiago to any club that shows interest. The Bayern CEO said that they will work out a "fair price" with any club to sell the Spaniard.

Romano, however, said that Liverpool are right now firmly declining to meet Bayern's asking price. That could set off a waiting game, with Bayern not wanting to lose Thiago on a free transfer next summer.

Reports from Merseyside, though, have indicated that Liverpool's transfer strategy could well hinge on the players they manage to sell. The Premier League champions have already signed Greek left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas from Olympiakos.

However, with Adam Lallana having left on a free transfer, and uncertainty persisting over Gini Wijnaldum's future at Anfield, a move for a midfielder might be imminent. Like Thiago at Bayern Munich, Wijnaldum has just a year left on his current Liverpool deal, and no breakthrough has yet been made.

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to sell the likes of Harry Wilson, Xherdan Shaqiri and Marko Grujic. The Reds have adopted a stringent policy with respect to their cash outflows, with uncertainty still surrounding the world's return to normalcy from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But as you would imagine, any deal for Thiago would only be concluded after Bayern Munich's campaign in the current UEFA Champions League, where they face Barcelona in the quarterfinal next.