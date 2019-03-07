Reports: Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio and two more big names will be sold by Real Madrid in the summer

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga

What’s the rumor?

Real Madrid’s exit in the Champions League has opened the way for a huge revolution at the Bernabeu. According to RMC Sport, the Galacticos are going to sell a lot of big-name players.

In case you didn’t know…

Madrid bowed out of the Copa del Rey after losing 3-0 to Barcelona at the Bernabeu. The same thing happened in the space of 72 hours with the Galacticos losing to the Catalans 1-0 at home to virtually lose the league.

And finally, Ajax became the scavenger of Madrid’s sorrows as they bit on their pain and beat them 4-1 at the Bernabeu and qualify for the quarter-final of the Champions League.

The heart of the matter

And now, it could be a summer of renovation at the Bernabeu with reports claiming that some really big names could be sold. RMC’s Fred Hermel stated that the likes of Marcelo, Toni Kroos, Gareth Bale and even arco Asensio might not be there at Madrid next season.

"Marcelo will not be there, Gareth Bale will not be there, the fallen hope Marco Asensio may be sold, Toni Kroos may not be there. This team we just saw may have a very different message next season,” he said.

Rumor rating: 6/10

Real Madrid lost everything in just one week’s time. That week made it clear that they don’t have enough strength to compete on all three fronts, which means that some changes are necessary and this report is indicative of just that.

What’s next?

The Galacticos have almost nothing to play for the rest of the season. They are out of every single competition and would just want the season to end as soon as possible and make the necessary changes in the summer transfer window.

Advertisement