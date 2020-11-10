Reports: Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal interested in signing Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng

According to Sport Bild, Bayern Munich center-back Jerome Boateng has attracted interest from North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in recent weeks.

The German defender's current contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire in 2021, which means Boateng will leave on a free transfer unless he signs a contract extension.

After one season in England with Manchester City, he joined Bayern Munich in 2011 and has won several domestic and European honors with the club, notably the continental treble in the 2012–13 and 2019–20 seasons.

The World Cup winner did, however, fall down the pecking order at Bayern Munich a couple of seasons ago, which cast many doubts over his future. Boateng was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United but decided to stay at Bayern Munich and fight for his place.

The center-back has since rejuvenated his career under Hansi Flick, putting in several impressive performances last season, as he led his team to the treble.

Bayern Munich will be keen to extend Boateng's stay in Bavaria given his recent performances, and also because David Alaba seems to heading towards the exit door at Bayern Munich. Real Madrid are reportedly leading the race to secure the Austrian star's signature on a free transfer in 2021.

Tottenham Hotspur are now interested in signing Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng as Josè Mourinho looks to edge out competition from Arsenal.



While Boateng has in many people's eyes, earned the right to stay at Bayern Munich, the club's reduced budget due to COVID-19 could prove to be a major obstacle if contract extension negotiations were to take place at the moment.

Boateng has, however, caught the attention of several clubs around Europe, with Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal showing the most interest in the 32-year-old. Both London clubs are desperate to sign top-quality center-backs to help shore up their defense.

The former Manchester City man may fancy a return to the Premier League, where he failed to settle in and prove his worth in the first time of asking. Boateng will be approaching the latter stages of his career come 2021 and might be enticed by the prospect of a new challenge in a new country.

Tottenham Hotspur have hit an impressive run of form which has seen them become one of the favorites to win the Premier League. Jose Mourinho seems to have worked in magic at Tottenham, but is still intent on signing another defender after seeing Jan Vertonghen leave at the end of last season.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have had a stop-start season thus far. The Gunners seemed to have taken a step forward after their victory against Manchester United but have now taken two steps back after their humiliating 3-0 loss to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Arsenal's defense still seems short of another quality defender despite the club signing Gabriel Magalhaes in the summer. Mikel Arteta has had to work within a tight budget at Arsenal but will hope he gets the chance to sign Boateng on a free transfer next summer.