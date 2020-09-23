Reports: Tottenham Hotspur interested in Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Inter Milan to sign centre-back Milan Skriniar, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Skriniar, 25, is currently on a deal that runs until 2023 and as such, Inter Milan face no compulsion to sell him unless their asking price is met.

Romano claims that the deal can only be done if Tottenham Hotspur cough up the €60 million that the Nerazzurri are asking for.

Tottenham have opened talks for Milan Skriniar as possible target. He's one of Mourinho's fav options as new centre-back [no more chances for a swap deal involving Ndombele]. Price tag is the main issue: Inter have asked €60m to sell Skriniar. ⚪️ @DiMarzio @SkySport #THFC #Inter — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 22, 2020

Tanguy Ndombele, who was of transfer interest to the Serie A side, will not be involved in any form of swap deal for the Slovakian defender.

Should the signing materialise, Skriniar would represent the latest in a string of high-profile additions to Tottenham Hotspur's squad in the summer transfer window.

However, it is understood that the London club would be unwilling to meet Inter Milan's asking price for the player. Benfica's Ruben Dias is considered to be a backup option should an agreement between Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan fail to materialise.

Tottenham Hotspur strengthen across the board in the transfer market

Jose Mourinho has overseen a slew of important signings over the summer in his bid to further strengthen the Tottenham Hotspur squad.

Full-backs Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon were recruited to shore up their defence, with midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg arriving to add steel to the midfield.

Perhaps the most telling of additions to the squad was that of former player Gareth Bale, who joined on a one-year loan deal from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Apart from these signings, Mourinho also informed the press that the club are looking to add a striker to their ranks in the transfer window, with names like Alexander Sorloth and Andrea Belotti linked with a move.

However, Romano reports that interest from the club in the Torino marksman has cooled off and that Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik has emerged as a new target.

Milik, 26, managed 14 goals in 35 appearances for Napoli in the recently concluded 2019-20 season.

The Polish striker was said to be en route to AS Roma after reports emerged that Edin Dzeko was likely to join Serie A champions Juventus. However, Romano later clarified that he is instead being 'offered' to Tottenham Hotspur after his move to the Italian capital fell through.