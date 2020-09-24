According to SkySport, Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Inter Milan to sign center-back Milan Skriniar. Tottenham are reportedly offering Inter Milan €50 million, inclusive of add-ons for Skriniar, but Inter Milan are said to be holding out for €60 million, a sum which Tottenham Hotspur are unwilling to match.

Skriniar has had an impressive three seasons at Inter Milan, amassing 105 league appearances for the club, and has established himself as one of the top defenders in Inter Milan and in the Serie A.

Skriniar has attracted interested from the likes of Manchester United, Juventus and Barcelona in the past but remained at Inter Milan, where he has become a stalwart in defense.

Tottenham Hotspur are keen to sign Skriniar after Jan Vertonghen left Spurs in the summer to join Benfica following the expiration of his contract. Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is looking to sign a center-back for partner Davinson Sanchez at the heart of the Spurs defense.

Tottenham currently have 5 first team center-backs, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Juan Foyth, and Japhet Tanganga.

However, with Alderweireld entering his 30s and with the inexperience of Juan Foyth and Japhet Tanganga who between them have played only 22 Premier League games, Mourinho is keen to add a top class defender to his ranks.

Meeting today in Milano between Tottenham and Inter for Milan Skriniar. Spurs won’t match €60m price tag - Skriniar value according to #THFC is around €50m add ons included. No agreement atm. Talks on. Ruben Dias still a serious option. ⚪️ @DiMarzio @SkySport #Tottenham — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 23, 2020

Tottenham Hotspur have already signed Bale, Reguilon

Milan Skriniar the next piece of Tottenham's puzzle

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the double swoop of Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon this summer to add to the signings of Pierre-Emile Hojberg from Southampton and Matt Doherty from Wolves.

Tottenham Hotspur have spent £50 million on new additions so far this summer and seem willing to cross the £100 million mark by signing Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan this summer.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who is famous for his negotiation skills when it comes to transfers, seems to believe in Mourinho's plans for the club, and is willing to break the bank to give the Portuguese manager what he needs to succeed at Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur finished the 2019-20 season in sixth place, and failed to make any serious improvements under new boss Jose Mourinho. Mourinho came in for heavy scrutiny after Tottenham's opening day 1-0 defeat to Everton at White Hart Lane.

Tottenham Hotspur however, bounced back with a 5-2 victory over Southampton, which has lifted the spirits of the players and fans. Tottenham fans have been in dreamland after the club brought back former Tottenham superstar Gareth Bale on loan from Real Madrid, and signed highly-rated Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilon.

Tottenham have opened talks to sign Inter defender Milan Skriniar and have also been offered Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik, according to Sky Italy 💰 pic.twitter.com/wm3L0Wieeo — Goal (@goal) September 22, 2020

The signing of Milan Skriniar, would be a statement of intent from Tottenham, and would definitely make their case for a position in the top four, come the end of the season.

After a shaky start to life at Tottenham, Jose Mourinho seems to be finding his feet and acquiring the pieces to the puzzle that he requires to make Tottenham Hotspur a potential title challenger in the future.

Inter Milan might not be willing to let go of Skriniar so easily, since they have their own title aspirations this season as they look to dethrone rivals Juventus from the top of Serie A. Skriniar is one of Inter Milan's most valuable assets and will definitely be a part of Antonio Conte's future plans for Inter.