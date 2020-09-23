Reports: Tottenham Hotspur to meet today over the signing of Arkadiusz Milik

Tottenham Hotspur are set to meet with the agents of Arkadiusz Milik in London on Wednesday over the possibility of a transfer.

Spurs only have Harry Kane as the recognised striker in the squad and while the quality of the England international is not in doubt, it is far from an ideal situation to be in, considering the congested fixture list ahead.

In light of this, they are currently in the market for an alternative striker and have reportedly set their sights on Arkadiusz Milik.

According to Italian media outfit Calciomercato, the north London side have been named as a potential destination for the 26-year-old after his proposed move to AS Roma 'ended badly'.

The Polish international is currently on the books of Napoli but is seeking a move away from Naples, having failed to cement a regular place, while the arrival of Nigeria international Victor Osimhen from Lille for a club-record fee has pushed him further down the pecking order.

Milik was supposed to be involved in a two-way deal that would have seen Eden Dzeko head to Juventus, while he replaced the Bosnian at the Stadio Olimpico but it appears that the move has been scuppered.

Physical Arkadiusz Milik to provide cover for overworked Harry Kane

Juventus v SSC Napoli - Coppa Italia: Final

It is without debate that Harry Kane is one of the very best strikers in the world, and his record over the last five years is truly remarkable.

However, the 27-year-old has been showing signs of injury-proneness in recent years and in his absence, Tottenham struggle to get going as they do not have any other recognised centre-forward.

This is a problem area that Jose Mourinho is keen to address, and the arrival of Arkadiusz Milik could help rectify this.

Although not the most potent of strikers, the former Ajax man still has his merits and he offers a real threat at attacking and defending set-pieces due to his imposing physique.

Arkadiusz Milik emerged on the scene with Gornik Zabrze in the Polish Estraklasa and gave a good showing at Euro 2016, which prompted a transfer to Napoli that summer.

Zwycięstwo i 90 minut na boisku. Oby tak dalej 🇵🇱❤️



Good win and 90 minutes on the picth. Let’s go ahead! 🇵🇱❤️



Vittoria importante e 90 minuti in campo. Avanti così! 🇵🇱❤️ pic.twitter.com/p7M2ZlbG5I — Arkadiusz Milik (@arekmilik9) September 8, 2020

He, however, struggled to establish himself as the main striker, with first Gonzalo Higuain and later Dries Mertens ahead of him.

In his time at the Estadio San Paolo, he has made 122 appearances in all competitions, scoring 48 goals and helping the Pertenopei to the 2020 Coppa Italia, scoring the winning spot-kick against Juventus in the final.