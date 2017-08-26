Tottenham reportedly agree deal for 24-year old Ligue 1 star

Spurs fans will be happy with this signing.

by Harsh Biyani Rumours 26 Aug 2017, 21:03 IST

Pochettinho will be a happy man with this signing

What's the story?

Spurs have come alive in the transfer market with just a couple of days left before the summer transfer window slams shut on 31st August. Tottenham are believed to have agreed on a deal to sign Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-German according to the Sky Sports.

It is also believed that the player has passed his medical ahead of a proposed move to England. Aurier has been granted the permission to travel to North London and is supposedly one document away from being a Tottenham player.

In case you didn't know...

Aurier has played his entire career in France. He started off his career with Lens and then moved to Toulouse before joining the Ligue 1 giants PSG in 2015.

The 24-year old is currently serving a ban from entering the United Kingdom after he assaulted a police officer and was also given a two-month suspended jail sentence. It was because of this offence that he was unable to play in the Champions League tie against Arsenal last season.

Chelsea were also believed to be interested in the full-back but Spurs acted fast and have reportedly secured the deal.

The heart of the matter

The full-back is expected to move to Tottenham for a fee of £23 million. Mauricio Pochettino is keen on adding another fullback to his squad. He has already played Kyle Walker-Peters and Kieran Trippier in the first two Premier League matches.

Yesterday the Spurs boss revealed that he still wants three more signings before this transfer window closes. Aurier is one of the players with the club also chasing Everton's Ross Barkley.

PSG need to be careful of the Financial Fair Play Rules following the arrival of Neymar from Barcelona for a world record fee of £198 million. The French giants are also close to agreeing a deal for Kylian Mbappe and Fabinho. Aurier's move to England could be because of PSG's need of meeting UEFA's FFP.

The 24-year old was put on sale following the arrival of Dani Alves and the club also has Thomas Meunier for that position.

Author's take

Aurier's addition to Spurs is a good move by the club. Following the departure of Kyle Walker to Manchester City, Pochettinho has been left with little options in that position. And with Walker-Peters getting sent off last weekend doesn't help the club.