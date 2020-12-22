Reports: Two key Chelsea stars could miss upcoming fixtures with injury concerns 

Chelsea are said to be sweating over the fitness concerns of star defenders Ben Chilwell and Reece James ahead of their cramped fixture list, as per reports.

The two Englishmen have been in stellar form for Chelsea in the ongoing season and have played a monumental role on both offensive and defensive fronts for Frank Lampard's men. However, James was ruled out ahead of Chelsea's clash against West Ham United after he was sent for scans about a minor knee injury.

While the full extent of it hasn't been clarified yet, the in-form right-back could be unavailable for the festive period as the injury was not as minor as initially thought, and he could have aggravated it after playing against Wolves and Everton.

3 - Ben Chilwell is just the third player to both score and assist a goal on their Premier League debut for Chelsea, after Deco in August 2008 and Alvaro Morata in August 2017. Value. #CHECRY pic.twitter.com/P0DecuSyQp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 3, 2020

Matters were made worse during the Blues' Premier League game against the Hammers. Chelsea eventually won the game at Stamford Bridge by three goals, Chilwell had to be replaced by Emerson Palmieri just over five minutes into the game after he twisted his ankle.

The title-chasers could be forced to rely on their two deputy full-backs in Emerson and Cesar Azpilicueta for their upcoming fixtures.

James ruled out, Chilwell unlikely to recover for Chelsea's derby clash against Arsenal

Chilwell and James are set to be out of action

Frank Lampard revealed that he isn't confident about the prospect of Ben Chilwell recovering from his injury to face Arsenal. The Blues are set for a huge Boxing Day encounter as they're scheduled to face Mikel Arteta's Gunners on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Speaking on his star left-back's situation, Lampard said;

"I expect he’ll be doubtful for Arsenal. He turned his ankle and tried to carry on but it was too painful. We’ll have a scan tomorrow to try and see how bad the injury is. We’ll update after."

The Englishman added later on,

"We want to attack with our full backs. They know that. Reece and Chilly have been doing really well, we hope their injuries are not that bad and will be in and around the games over Christmas. So we’ll see. But I was pleased with the two lads [Azpilicueta and Emerson] today. They were comfortable."

Reece James' vs Rennes:

◉ 100% aerial duels won

◉ 8 ball recoveries

◉ 6 crosses

◉ 5 penalty area entries

◉ 1 assist



Ben Chilwell vs Rennes:

◉ 100% tackle success

◉ 6 crosses

◉ 5 penalty area entries

◉ 4 interceptions

◉ 2 tackles made



That's a full-back pairing. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/WJG1CCNL3I — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 4, 2020

Chilwell was purchased from Leicester City in the summer for £50m and he has looked to be an excellent addition so far. Both Chilwell and James have had impressive attacking numbers as well for Chelsea this season, with the left-back scoring two and assisting four while the right-back has scored one and set up three so far.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi are also on the treatment table and are unlikely to be available for the game against Arsenal.

Also read: Chelsea 3-0 West Ham United: Blues Player Ratings as Hammers are dispatched