Reports: Wolves star Adama Traore offered to Juventus by Jorge Mendes

According to Calciomercato, Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore has been offered to Juventus by super-agent Jorge Mendes in a deal rumoured to be worth €70 million.

Adama Traore has attracted attention from a series of European giants this summer, following his stellar season with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Nuno Espírito Santo's men finished the 2019-20 Premier League campaign at seventh place. They were in contention for a Champions League place for much of the season but a dip in form and a final-day defeat to Chelsea left them at the seventh spot.

Much of the Wolves' success last season can be credited to the form of their attackers, Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore. The latter enjoyed what could be called his 'breakout year' as he ended the campaign with six goals and 12 assists in 54 competitive games for the club.

The duo's future at the West Midlands outfit has recently been in doubt due to interest from bigger clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Adama Traore reportedly eager to partner up with Cristiano Ronaldo next season

Super agent Jorge Mendes has been credited with much of the Wolves' success since he has been the facilitator of many deals for the club, bringing in the likes of Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Rui Patricio, Daniel Podence and more.

Mendes is now trying to broker a deal for the possible transfer of Adama Traore to Juventus. The Wolves, however, are willing to accept nothing less than €70 million for their star winger, which could prove to be a stumbling block for the Bianconeri.

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has already told the board to get rid of players who do not have a future at the club including Douglas Costa, Federico Bernardeschi, Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi. The latter two have already moved to the MLS. The sale of these players could raise the funds that the Bianconeri need to sign Adama Traore.

The possibility of challenging for Serie A, the Champions League and the prospect of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo may be enough to turn Adama Traore's head. A move to a big club in Europe would be welcome for the 24-year-old, who still has time to develop and grow into one of the best wingers in Europe.

However, the Wolves will put up a sturdy fight in any bids for their star players as they look to challenge the top six clubs in England. They have improved every year since their promotion to the Premier League and will certainly look to fight for a Champions League place next season.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has also been given the funds to invest in players this summer. The club have already broken their transfer record by signing Fabio Silva from Porto for £35 million.