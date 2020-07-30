Reports from Portugal claim that Wolverhampton Wanderers frontman Raul Jimenez is 'on his way' to Manchester United. The Mexican striker has been a subject of interest for the Red Devils for a while now, and the move is seemingly underway.

Jimenez has been one of the most impressive strikers in the league for the last two seasons for a high-flying Wolves side. He has been vital for their push for European football as well.

Should he complete the move, Wolves' 20-goal striker will be set to compete with Anthony Martial and loan signing Odion Ighalo for the number nine spot on the list.

Wolves prepare for departure of Manchester United-bound Jimenez

Manchester United target Raul Jimenez

As per Portuguese broadcasters RTP, Wolves are on the brink of signing Braga star Paulinho after triggering his €30m release clause. The Portuguese striker scored 25 goals and set up a further nine across 48 games for the Liga NOS outfit last season.

Paulinho is said to be arriving at the Molineux as a replacement for the outgoing Raul Jimenez, as per the report. RTP claims that super-agent Jorge Mendes is heavily involved in the operations and that Jimenez is already 'on his way' to join the Red Devils. This is a further reiteration of fellow Portuguese outlet A Bola's story, having made a similar claim not too long ago.

Raúl Jiménez is on his way to #mufc. Braga's Paulinho is on the verge of joining Wolves for €30m as his replacement #mulive [rtp, @Sport_Witness] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 30, 2020

There is little to no information on the 29-year-old's potential cost and wages as of yet. Jimenez's move from SL Benfica was made permanent last summer for a fee of €38m. However, he could cost Manchester United more than what Wolves paid for him as he has three years left on his current deal at Molineux.

The Mexican international is an incredibly well-rounded player and has been a massive hit in the English top-flight. His physically imposing stature, combined with intelligent movement and superb finishing, make him an ideal choice for Manchester United.

35 - Raúl Jiménez has been directly involved in 35 goals in all competitions for Wolves this season (25 goals, 10 assists); no other @premierleague player has had a hand in more (level with Mo Salah). Responsibility. #WOLEVE pic.twitter.com/RC9rMS0KXX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 12, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's current line of forwards are all very young and of very different profiles to that of Jimenez. At 29, he brings a combination of experience in the league, and his expertise at linking up play between other players in the final third could bode well with the Manchester United forwards.

Odion Ighalo's loan is set to come to an end in January 2021, which could then reduce the number of players that Jimenez has to compete with. The former Benfica forward himself addressed transfer speculation surrounding his future back in June. He told Telemundo;

"First of all I am very happy here with Wolves. I am in a place where from the first moment we made an incredible connection. I am no stranger to all that (the rumours), every day a new team comes out, every day a new offer comes out, I do not know how many millions."

The Manchester United target added,

"It is good to know that they (other clubs) are talking about you, but what I have to do to make that happen is to continue doing my job here with the Wolves."

