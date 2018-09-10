Reports: World Cup winner offered to Barcelona

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 2.20K // 10 Sep 2018, 22:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga

What's the rumour?

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard.

If the aforementioned report is to be believed, the agents of the player have been in touch with the Catalan giants with regard to a possible switch and Barca believe the full-back is an "interesting" option at present.

The Catalan newspaper further claims that the World Cup winner has a release clause of €35 million (£31 million) in his contract with the Bundesliga outfit that becomes active at the end of the ongoing 2018/19 season.

In case you didn't know...

By virtue of his exploits in the World Cup 2018 at Russia which helped France clinch the title, Benjamin Pavard has already caught the eye of Bayern Munich and is expected to move on next summer. His mind-boggling goal against Argentina in the Round of 16 was voted as the Goal of the Tournament.

The heart of the matter

Benjamin Pavard's move to Barcelona will only be sanctioned if the La Liga outfit decides to consider Sergi Roberto as a midfielder. The Spain international has featured primarily as a right-back in the seasons gone by while Nelson Semedo is also in the squad to provide competition for the berth.

Previously, Pavard was reported to have stated:

Clubs like Barca, Real, Bayern or Dortmund, that's something to dream about, but I do not ask myself the question yet.

I am in Stuttgart, I have a contract. There is an end of season to manage, the best position to secure, the national team too. We'll see what happens in the future.

Rumour probability/rating: 4/10

In all honesty, the report does not compute since Barca already have two excellent right-backs for the position and cannot afford another one.

Video

What's next?

If the La Liga champions are genuinely interested in landing Pavard, they will most likely launch a bid for him next summer.