Reports: Zinedine Zidane eyes Dortmund forward as an alternative to Kylian Mbappe

Zidane shifts his focus from Mbappe

by Harsh Biyani Rumours 03 Aug 2017, 17:11 IST

Zidane turns his attention to Ousmane Dembele as an alternative to Mbappe

What's the story?

Real Madrid have joined the race to sign Dortmund's wonder-kid, Osumane Dembele and are reportedly in a race with Barcelona, Machester United and Arsenal. The Spanish giants are targeting Dembele as an alternative to Kylian Mbappe according to the Metro after a move for the Monaco star is believed to have broken down owing to the Ligue 1 sides' exorbitant demands.

However, in a recent statement to the press, Dortmund's sporting director, Michael Zorc had said that the talented youngster is not for sale, stating, "Dembele has a long-term contract, he's an essential part of our plans. There are no talks. Ousmane will play for us next season."

In case you didn't know...

Real have been linked to Mbappe for a long time now and now Barcelona are also believed to have joined the race for Moncao's teenager as Neymar's move to Paris Saint-German is all but confirmed.

Barcelona are desperately looking for the 25-year-old's replacement and have identified a couple of players, out of which Mbappe is one.

Reports suggest that Arsenal's offer for Dembele has been rejected by Dortmund. And the German club has publicly declared that Dembele is not for sale. However, that won't stop clubs from trying their hand at trying to lure away the talented forward from the clutches of the Bundesliga giant.

Dembele signed for Dortmund just a year ago, penning a five-year contract with the club.

The player made a big impact in his very first season and also helped Dortmund win the DFB-Pokal, under old manager Thomas Tuchel. Last season, in fact, saw him make 49 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring 10 goals in the process.

The heart of the matter

According to reports, Monaco recently increased their price for Mbappe and also want Barcelona to rival Madrid before the end of the transfer window. Thus, according to the report, Real have now turned their attention to his fellow Frenchman, Dembele, who would cost a lot less than Mbappe.

Another reason to switch their focus from Mbappe was that the Spanish champions were concerned about the wages of the player. If the Mbappe dal goes through, it is believed that it would make the French international just second to Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of wages at the Bernabeu. In retrospect, the club fears the other player might demand an increase in their wages as well.

Dembele is considered as another highly rated young player in Europe right now and is valued at around £80m, which would cost Madrid almost half of what Monaco are asking for Mbappe.

Author's take

Real Madrid are going to find it difficult to get Dembele as Dortmund have no intention of selling him. The player played a huge role at the club last season and also has 4-years left on his contract.

However, if you look at the history, Real Madrid get the players they want. But going by the crazy market this season, they will have to shell out an exorbitant fee to make the move a reality.

