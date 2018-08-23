Reports: Zidane in line for Cristiano Ronaldo reunion at Juventus

Could Zidane link up with Cristiano Ronaldo again?

What's the story?

Zinedine Zidane is the number one target for Juventus as a replacement for Massimiliano Allegri next summer according to reports from Spain's leading newspaper, El Mundo.

The Turin-based club believes that Allegri's cycle as manager of the Old Lady will come to a natural conclusion at the end of this season and are already targeting Zidane as the optimum replacement for the 51-year-old.

In case you didn't know...

Zidane enjoyed a stellar five seasons as a player in Turin. Having signed for Juventus from Bordeaux in 1996, the French midfielder's career truly took off at the Juventus Stadium. He made 151 appearances for the Old Lady and lifted the Serie A title twice during his stint in Italy.

The World Cup winner also collected the FIFA Player of the Year award and the Ballon d'Or during his time at the club. His links with Juventus are well-known and reports earlier this summer from the Spanish newspaper, Marca, has claimed that the 46-year-old would take on an advisory role at the club in October of this year.

However, those reports are yet to be confirmed by the Frenchman or the club.

The heart of the matter

As it stands, Massimiliano Allegri retains the full backing of the Juventus board. Having turned down a move to Real Madrid this summer following Zidane's shock departure, the club wishes to reward his loyalty with another season in charge of the Old Lady.

However, should the team fail to win the Champions League or if Allegri decides to quit midway through the season, Juventus are ready to call upon their former star to take the reigns.

The Italian champions see Zidane as an essential piece of the puzzle for their current project and will hope to appoint him next summer if Allegri stays in charge for the full season.

Rumour Rating: 6/10

Zidane's name is naturally being bandied about in connection with numerous high-profile management jobs. The Frenchman has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United should Jose Mourinho depart the club. However, his previous ties with Juventus add weight to this rumour and give it credibility.

Video

What's Next?

We may witness a battle between Manchester United and Juventus for the signature of Zidane. Depending on how each club's season pans out, it could come down to who sacks their manager first and makes the early move for the Frenchman. Either way, we are bound to see Zidane back in management by next summer at the latest.