Reports: Zinedine Zidane convinces Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid

Theres no denying the fact that Mbappe is a superstar in the making.

by Somesh Kolluru Rumours 23 Jun 2017, 14:15 IST

Zidane takes a step forth in the Mbappe saga

What’s the story?

Kylian Mbappe is the hottest property in world football right now. Clubs are going berserk over the young Frenchman, splashing out €100 million bids for him one after the other. But the move that he wants the most is the one to Real Madrid, the club of his heart.

And the move will be happening sooner or later. But recent reports in France claim that it could happen anytime soon.

French website L’Equipe report that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane contacted Mbappe, who was on holiday in Spain, to discuss a potential transfer to Los Blancos.

In case you didn’t know...

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe made the headlines when he scored a hat-trick in his second season at Monaco, in a Coupe de la Ligue fixture against Stade Rennais. Since then, he has shown no signs of holding back.

He then went on to break record after record, including the one which made him the first player ever to score in four consecutive Champions League knockout fixtures. He has been earning appreciations from many football greats.

Arsene Wenger even called the French prodigy “the next Thierry Henry”. Despite rumours linking him to a similar path followed by Henry, the 18-year-old, to this day, remains a Madridista and a huge admirer of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo with a younger Mbappe

The heart of the matter

Mbappe decided to take a break from the attention he was getting from the media to think about the deals he was being offered. Real Madrid made the first move and president Florentino Perez arranged a meeting between Zidane and Mbappe to try and lure the player to the Spanish capital.

The Madrid duo reportedly promised him a huge amount of playing time with a possible departure of one of Madrid’s stars. They also emphasised on the Merengues’ ability to convert promising youngsters into footballing legends.

Initially, Mbappe was afraid that he would be left unsatisfied with lesser minutes, but after listening to Zidane’s offer, he came out enthusiastic and will now be seriously thinking about his career.

Video

Author’s take

There’s no denying the fact that Mbappe is a superstar in the making. And it is only a matter of time before he completes his dream move and becomes a Galactico.