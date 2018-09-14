Reports: Zinedine Zidane identifies €200M superstar as first signing at Manchester United

What’s the rumour?

According to Le 10 Sport (h/t AS), Zinedine Zidane has identified Antoine Griezmann as his ideal first signing for Manchester United should he be given the managerial role at the club.

As per the report, France forward could cost the Red Devils €200 million (£178 million) based on the release clause in the new contract he signed at the Wanda Metropolitano in the summer.

In case you didn't know...

In his three years as a Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane inspired Los Blancos to numerous titles including the Champions League three-peat as well as the longed-for La Liga title in 2016-17.

As such, he is one of the most in-demand managers available at present and has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United. The Premier League outfit has got off to a testing start to the 2018-19 season, which has put Jose Mourinho's job at the Old Trafford in jeopardy.

Earlier this month, Zidane stated that he is considering a return to football management.

No doubt about it, I'll be back coaching soon, because it's what I enjoy.

The heart of the matter

Over the past few years, Antoine Griezmann has blossomed into one of the best forwards in world football at the moment and consequently, has caught the eye of several European top dogs.

The 27-year-old was linked with a move to Barcelona this past summer but the FIFA World Cup winner opted to stay put at Los Colchoneros in order to achieve "something big". As a result, it goes without saying that something exceptional will be needed to prise the Frenchman away from Atletico Madrid and Zidane could help achieve the same.

A France icon at the helm of one of the biggest clubs in the world would surely prompt the former Real Sociedad ace to work with his legendary compatriot.

Rumour probability/rating: 6/10

The report comes from a pretty reliable source.

What's next?

Only time will tell if Manchester United are willing to lodge an official bid to activate Griezmann's buyout clause.