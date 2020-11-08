Reports: Zinedine Zidane wants Real Madrid to target Lautaro Martinez over Erling Haaland

Zinedine Zidane reportedly wants Real Madrid to target Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez instead of pursuing Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

It seems like Real Madrid could be preparing for life after Karim Benzema and have identified a shortlist of elite strikers to serve as his long-term replacement.

Erling Haaland, still just 20 years of age, has been an absolute goal-machine since his senior debut for Molde. The Norwegian frontman scored 20 goals in 50 first-team appearances before moving to Red Bull Salzburg.

He made just 27 appearances for the Austrian club, scoring 29 times, before joining Borussia Dortmund in January of this year. Since his arrival in Germany, he's netted 26 goals in 28 games and is showing no signs of slowing down.

However, according to Tribal Football, Zidane would prefer it if Real Madrid targeted Inter striker Lautaro Martinez. The 23-year-old isn't as prolific as Haaland, but is thought to be a better fit for Zidane's philosophy at the Bernabeu.

Martinez has scored four goals in nine appearances this season, striking up a dangerous partnership with Romelu Lukaku at the San Siro.

Reports elsewhere have suggested Haaland is in fact Real Madrid's priority target to replace Benzema. The La Liga giants are said to be confident of securing his services in 2022.

Regardless of who they go for, it would appear that the Frenchman's tenure at the club is nearing its closing stages.

Karim Benzema is still providing goals to Real Madrid

Now 32, Karim Benzema hasn't got too long left at the peak of his powers and it's no surprise Real Madrid are looking to replace him in the next couple of years.

That doesn't mean he's a burden now, though. Benzema is still doing a fine job as Real Madrid's No. 9 - both scoring goals and providing assists.

Benzema has scored five goals and recorded three assists in 10 appearances so far this season, averaging a goal every 170 minutes.

254 goals into his Real Madrid career, the veteran is still performing at a high level with young, exciting players like Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes around him.

A player like Haaland or Martinez to succeed him in attack just seems to be a natural fit though.