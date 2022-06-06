Republic of Ireland vs Ukraine prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 UEFA Nations League 

The UEFA Nations League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Ukraine take on the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this year and have a point to prove in this fixture.

The Republic of Ireland have made a poor start to their Nations League campaign and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. The hosts suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Armenia in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Ukraine, on the other hand, failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and will look to prove their mettle in this fixture. The away side slumped to a narrow 1-0 loss against Wales last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Republic of Ireland vs Ukraine Head-to-Head

Ukraine have a good record against the Republic of Ireland and have won three of the six matches played between the two sides. The Irish side has managed only one victory against Ukraine and will need to cut the deficit on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Ukraine. Republic of Ireland were impressive on the day but will need to be more clinical this week.

Republic of Ireland form guide: L-W-D-W-D

Ukraine form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Republic of Ireland vs Ukraine Team News

Republic of Ireland have a point to prove

Republic of Ireland

Gavin Bazunu and Wolves defender Matt Doherty are currently recovering from injuries and will not be available for selection. Republic of Ireland are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Matt Doherty, Gavin Bazunu

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Ukraine have a point to prove

Ukraine

Ukraine have a fully-fit squad at the moment and have no injury concerns ahead of this game. The Ukrainians have been impressive over the past week and are set to persist with the same team.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Republic of Ireland vs Ukraine Predicted XI

Republic of Ireland Predicted XI (3-4-3): Caoimhin Kelleher; Cyrus Christie, Shane Duffy, John Egan; Seamus Coleman, Josh Cullen, Jeff Hendrick, Conor Hourihane; Chiedozie Ogbene, Callum Robinson, Troy Parrott

Gavin Bazunu has been ruled out of the matches with a back injury and the



goalkeeper comes in for the three remaining fixtures

Ukraine Predicted XI (4-3-3): Heorhii Bushchan; Vitalii Mykolenko, Illia Zabarnyi, Mykola Matvienko, Oleksandr Karavaev; Taras Stepanenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Viktor Tsygankov, Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk

Republic of Ireland vs Ukraine Prediction

Ukraine have a point to prove at the moment and will take plenty of heart from their performances this month. The likes of Andriy Yarmolenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko have played their hearts out over the past week and will need to dig deep in this fixture.

Republic of Ireland will be in no mood to concede an advantage this week and will look to make amends in their Nations League campaign. Ukraine are an impressive team on paper, however, and might be able to secure victory on Wednesday.

Prediction: Republic of Ireland 1-2 Ukraine

