“Respect yourself, old man, you are 75” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister aims brutal dig at Florentino Perez after his comments on re-signing Portuguese superstar at Real Madrid 

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has taken aim at Florentino Perez following the Real Madrid president's comments over a potential move for the Manchester United star.

There is much speculation over Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford with the legendary forward desiring to remain playing in the UEFA Champions League.

It has led to rumors of a potential return to Real Madrid but Perez has seemingly played down talk of a transfer for the 37-year-old.

Responding to a fan who had queried the Santiago Bernabeu chief over Ronaldo, the Spaniard said:

“Sign Cristiano? Again? He's 38 years old.”

Perez's comments seem to have drawn the ire of Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro, who took to Instagram to respond (via talkSPORT):

“He’s 38 years old but he can jump 2 meters high in the air and stay in it for 3 minutes and his body has no fat. Respect yourself, old man, you are 75.”

Ronaldo flourished for Manchester United last season despite the club's dissapointing campaign.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 24 goals in 38 appearances and was the Red Devils' savior on numerous occasions.

Despite this United failed to qualify for the Champions League, only managing a sixth-placed finish.

Just a year removed from a sensational return to Old Trafford from Juventus, the player's agent Jorge Mendes is attempting to find a new suitor for the Portuguese.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich have been touted as potential destinations but no move or bid has occured.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid's cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid were rumored to be interested in taking the legendary forward to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

However, their club president has since rubbished talk of a move for Ronaldo and it appears ever more likely he will remain with United.

The former Galactico has a year left on his contract with the 13-time Premier League winners.

He came on as a second-half substitute in the side's season-opening 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.

Cristiano Ronaldo became a Real Madrid legend

Cristiano Ronaldo won five Champions League trophies at the Bernabeu

Cristiano Ronaldo became a footballing icon during his time at Real Madrid, carving out a legacy that perhaps will never be matched.

The veteran forward made 435 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 446 goals and contributing 131 assists.

He sits atop the all-time top goalscorer charts for Madrid ahead of current talisman Karim Benzema by an astounding 123 goals.

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Cristiano Ronaldo with Ramon Calderon, the Real Madrid President who signed him.🤍 Cristiano Ronaldo with Ramon Calderon, the Real Madrid President who signed him.🤍 https://t.co/DV67ghZuKw

He won four Ballon d'Or honors during his time at the Bernabeu.

The legendary foward also has four Champions League trophies, two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies and two Spanish Super Cups to his name.

Cristiano Ronaldo departed Madrid for Juventus in 2018 for £105.3 million.

