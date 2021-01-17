Result of Liverpool-Manchester United game will prove whether the Red Devils are title contenders or pretenders

Manchester United find themselves in a very good position going into this weekend’s game against arch-rivals Liverpool. The Red Devils currently occupy first place on the Premier League table after a run of impressive results.

Win, lose or draw at Anfield on Sunday, Manchester United will remain in the top two. However, victory would see them extend their lead at the top of the league table.

It’s a game that has received a lot of hype as English football’s most successful clubs will go head-to-head. Liverpool, though, will start as favourites despite their slump in form in recent weeks.

Jurgen Klopp’s side started the season in inspirational form, but injuries have taken a toll on the squad. A run of three Premier League games without a win has seen their rivals from Manchester overtake them on the league table.

Is this the perfect time for Manchester United to play Liverpool in the Premier League?



Manchester United – Title contenders or pretenders?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done very well to drag Manchester United from a very difficult position to the top of the Premier League. The Norwegian received criticism early in the season when results were not going his way.

However, the last one-and-a-half months have brought some respite. The Old Trafford outfit has been transformed from a side battling to enter the top four to one that is now firmly in the title race.

Surprisingly, the club is yet to command the respect that their performance deserves. Despite winning five of their last seven league games, many pundits still rate Liverpool and Manchester City ahead of the Red Devils when it comes to the title race.

That is why Sunday’s game against Liverpool will be huge for Manchester United. It sets up the perfect platform for them to show the world that their recent performances are no fluke and that they must be taken seriously.

Manchester United are currently punching above their weight but it remains to be seen whether they are genuine title contenders or mere pretenders. Beating Liverpool at Anfield will be a great statement of intent in the title race.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 14 away games in the Premier League and remain the only team yet to lose an away game this season.



Early bragging rights up for grabs

Solskjaer has already indicated that he will set up his side to win when they travel to Merseyside on Sunday.

While a win will be ideal for Manchester United, Anfield has proven to be a daunting ground for opposition sides.

Jurgen Klopp’s men haven’t lost a league game at home in nearly three years and will be aiming to preserve that record. Moreover, Manchester United’s recent form has rekindled their bitter rivalry with Liverpool, which all but adds extra value to the upcoming game.

Solskjaer told Sky Sports ahead of the game:

"Every team goes into every game thinking they can win it. We know that we can beat anyone, anywhere on any given day. So to be able to go into a game like this, feeling if we play to our best that we can win, is a good feeling.”

"It's a test and reality check for where we are really at because Liverpool at Anfield is one of the great challenges. We have won many, many tight games, scored a few goals in injury time.

The 47-year-old added:

"We have not really set the world alight too many times. To win away at Anfield you really need to be at your best level.”

Manchester United will have to be at their best to defeat Liverpool. Solskajer and his side have a lot to prove, and beating the defending champions will be the perfect riposte to the critics who do not rate them as title contenders.