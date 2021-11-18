Revealed: How much money have Chelsea generated from selling academy players since 2010

Roman Abramovich arrived at Stamford Bridge in the early years of the millennium with a specific dream: to make Chelsea a powerful, self-sustaining club as soon as possible. This dream seems to have become a reality after recent studies showed a massive transfer windfall for the club since 2010.

Online Money Advisor has revealed that Chelsea generated £92.8million from simply moving on graduate players found surplus to requirements since 2010 - a massive £18.5m more than their closest rivals Arsenal (£74.3m).

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC It’s been 18 years since Roman Abramovich became the owner of Chelsea FC in 2003.



Take a look back at what we’ve achieved together. 👇 It’s been 18 years since Roman Abramovich became the owner of Chelsea FC in 2003.Take a look back at what we’ve achieved together. 👇 https://t.co/U2GmRmG49O

Chelsea are easily at the top of the list of London football teams, with Tottenham down in fifth, with a meager £35.5m generated from the sale of players. The Blues competitive academy system has profited from the sale of their youth prospects and they currently have the most valuable youth academy in London.

The Blues also have six players in their first-team squad who have progressed directly from the club's academy - with Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Trevor Chalobah and Andreas Christensen staking strong claims to feature on any Chelsea teamsheet.

Outside of these six regulars in Thomas Tuchel's plans, the club have sold a host of talented players from their academy over the years. The West London side operate uniquely when compared to other Premier League clubs, with 22 players out on loan across the globe at this very moment.

The Blues favor loaning out talent, preferably around Europe, in order to generate transfer funds for their services. The most exceptional talents - like Chaloboah and Mount - are given opportunities to break into the main team.

I am my own player: Chelsea star speaks on Eden Hazard comparisons

Mexico v United States: 2022 World Cup Qualifying

Christian Pulisic joined up with the Chelsea squad when Eden Hazard left for the Santiago Bernabeu, and his sterling performances have been key to the side's successes. Pulisic's style of play and presence on the field has pushed many fans to compare the star to Chelsea's former ace Eden Hazard.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Comparing Eden Hazard & Christian Pulisic first seasons for Chelsea are similar. I really think Pulisic can have a similar impact as long as he stays injury free. Comparing Eden Hazard & Christian Pulisic first seasons for Chelsea are similar. I really think Pulisic can have a similar impact as long as he stays injury free. https://t.co/VYHbP9slzy

However, Pulisic is of a slightly different opinion:

"I definitely looked up to [him]. I am not comparing myself to him in any way or trying to be like him. I am my own player, doing my best for this club. Obviously, he was a massive player for this club and it is an honour to hear comparisons like that, but I still have a way to go.”

Edited by Ritwik Kumar