REVEALED: The 7 Clubs That Have Spent over €1bn Since 2010

Tom Harrison
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
763   //    07 Sep 2018, 18:01 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League

How would you spend one-billion euros? If you're struggling for ideas, just ask the owners of top European sides, more and more of whom are spending huge fees for the world's best players.

Four teams on the list are from the Premier League, but there are a few surprising omissions, such as Champions League holders Real Madrid.

This data is provided by research done by the CIES Football Observatory.

#7 Juventus: €1bn

Chievo Verona v Juventus - Serie A
Chievo Verona v Juventus - Serie A

Juventus are the only Italian club to have reached €1bn on transfers, a statistic which has seen them dominate Serie A and reach the Champions League final in 2017. Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuan are two players that Juve have bought in recent years.

#6 Liverpool: €1.07bn

Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League

The funds trusted to Jugen Klopp this summer have seen Liverpool pass the €1bn mark, with Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho beefing up the Reds' midfield. Brazilian Alisson also joined for a world record fee for a goalkeeper. The pressure is on Klopp this year to win trophies to justify this huge spending spree.




1 / 4 NEXT
Tom Harrison
CONTRIBUTOR
Contact Us Advertise with Us