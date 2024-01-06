Revel vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7th 2024

Revel will entertain Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Stade Pierre-Fabre in the Coupe de France round of 64 on Sunday.

The hosts kick-started their campaign with a 3-0 win over St-Aubin Guerande in the seventh round, scoring all three goals in the span of four minutes. They continued their form in the eighth round, defeating Blagnac 4-2 on penalties following extra time.

The visitors are 14-time champions in the competition but have been eliminated from the round of 16 in the previous two editions. They played for the first time this year on Wednesday, defeating Toulouse 2-0 in the Trophee des Champions final. Lee Kang-in broke the deadlock in the third minute and Kylian Mbappé doubled their lead in the 44th minute.

Revel vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time in a competitive match.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last nine games across all competitions, recording six wins.

The hosts have scored four goals while conceding just once in two games in the Coupe de France this season.

The visitors have played 1-1 draws in their last two away games.

PSG have won 13 of their last 14 away games in the Coupe de France, scoring 41 goals while conceding just seven times in these games.

The visitors have an impressive record in the Coupe de France, failing to score just once in their last 58 appearances in the competition.

The visitors have suffered just one defeat in their last 15 games across all competitions, with that loss coming against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League in November.

Revel vs PSG Prediction

Revel have done well in the Coupe de France thus far but, being an amateur club, no one has much hope for them in this clash. They will be playing for the first time in over a month and should be well-rested for this match.

Les Parisiens are record champions in the Coupe de France and will get their current campaign underway against the hosts, who play in the sixth division. Luis Enrique has a lengthy absentee list for the match, though Kylian Mbappe has been included in the squad despite doubts surrounding his future with the club.

Gianluigi Donnaruma, Marquinhos, Lucas Hernandez, Fabian Ruiz, Presnel Kimpembé, Nuno Mendes, Milan Skriniar, and Ousmane Dembélé are out with injuries while Achraf Hakimi and Lee Kang-In are with their respective national teams.

Nonetheless, they head into the match in great form, having won the Trophée des Champions earlier this week, and they should be able to build on that form here.

With that in mind and considering PSG's impressive record in the Coupe de France, we expect them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Revel 1-3 PSG

Revel vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score or assist any time - Yes