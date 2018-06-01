Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reviewing Liverpool's 2017-18 season month-by-month: Part 2 (November to March)

2017-18 was a season of progress at Liverpool.

01 Jun 2018
Salah's goals helped Liverpool in having a successful season.
Mo Salah's goals helped Liverpool in having a successful season.

After a difficult first few months of the season, Liverpool settled in well. As the busy month of December approached, the players found form at the right time. They needed it to get through the festive period in a quest to reach the top four of the Premier League.

The Reds were banging in the goals left, right and centre over the next few months. Their attacking potency laid the foundation for a successful season in the league and in Europe. The period from November to March was extremely important as Liverpool found their form and improved their consistency in the league.

Mohamed Salah pulled away from the pack in these months, as he became an unstoppable monster. The PFA Player of the Year was Liverpool's main threat throughout the season, especially in the aforementioned months. 

[You can read part 1 of this Liverpool review here] 

November

<p>
Mo Salah scored seven league goals in November

Liverpool continued their recovery from their September slump with a 3-0 win at home to Maribor, and a 4-1 thumping at West Ham. Mo Salah was the star of the show, popping up with goals aplenty. He continued from where he had left off after the international break, in another 3-0 win against Southampton.

Meanwhile, the defence let the team down again as Sevilla fought back from 3-0 down, to draw 3-3 in the penultimate Champions League group game. Alberto Moreno was especially poor, and he would be replaced in the side by Andy Robertson soon afterwards. Salah scored again as the Reds were held to a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Anfield.

Liverpool completed the month with an emphatic 3-0 win at the bet365 Stadium. Salah was a substitute but still scored a brace to send Stoke City packing. The Egyptian winger was on fire and did not look like stopping at all. The Liverpool train moved forward, with a German conductor and an Egyptian driver.

