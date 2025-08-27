RFS vs Hamrun Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2025 

RFS and Hamrun will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Thursday (August 28th). The game will be played at LNK Sports Parks.

Ad

The visitors hold a narrow lead in the tie, having claimed a 1-0 home win in the first leg in Malta last week. Serigne Thioune broke the deadlock 10 minutes into the second half and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Both sides were not in action over the weekend, with both sides rested in preparation for this game. The winner of this tie will book their spot in the main stage of the Conference League while the losers are eliminated from the continent.

Ad

Trending

RFS vs Hamrun Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Hamrun have lost four of their last six away games in European competition (two draws).

Six of RFS' seven games on the continent this season have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Nine of Hamrun's last 11 games in UEFA club competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Six of RFS' last seven games across competitions have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Hamrun's first leg win ended their five-game winless run (four losses).

Ad

RFS vs Hamrun Prediction

RFS have alternated between a win and draw in their last 10 games across competitions. Fans of the club will be hoping this trend continues, having lost the first leg. The Riga outfit will be looking to try and overturn a one-goal deficit. Their games this season have tended to be keenly contested, and another tight game could be on the cards.

Hamrun's lead is far from the most comfortable and they are unlikely to sit back and try to protect their lead. They were on a poor run of form, which was ended by their win last week, and Giacomo Modica's side will hope to build on this.

Ad

Both these sides started their continental journey in the UEFA Champions League this term but one will be eliminated this week. Back the home side to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: RFS 1-0 Hamrun

RFS vs Hamrun Betting Tips

Tip 1 - RFS to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More