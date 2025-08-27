RFS vs Hamrun Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2025 

RFS and Hamrun will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Thursday (August 28th). The game will be played at LNK Sports Parks.
The visitors hold a narrow lead in the tie, having claimed a 1-0 home win in the first leg in Malta last week. Serigne Thioune broke the deadlock 10 minutes into the second half and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.
Both sides were not in action over the weekend, with both sides rested in preparation for this game. The winner of this tie will book their spot in the main stage of the Conference League while the losers are eliminated from the continent.
RFS vs Hamrun Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.
- Hamrun have lost four of their last six away games in European competition (two draws).
- Six of RFS' seven games on the continent this season have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Nine of Hamrun's last 11 games in UEFA club competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Six of RFS' last seven games across competitions have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Hamrun's first leg win ended their five-game winless run (four losses).
RFS vs Hamrun Prediction
RFS have alternated between a win and draw in their last 10 games across competitions. Fans of the club will be hoping this trend continues, having lost the first leg. The Riga outfit will be looking to try and overturn a one-goal deficit. Their games this season have tended to be keenly contested, and another tight game could be on the cards.
Hamrun's lead is far from the most comfortable and they are unlikely to sit back and try to protect their lead. They were on a poor run of form, which was ended by their win last week, and Giacomo Modica's side will hope to build on this.
Both these sides started their continental journey in the UEFA Champions League this term but one will be eliminated this week. Back the home side to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.
Prediction: RFS 1-0 Hamrun
RFS vs Hamrun Betting Tips
Tip 1 - RFS to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals