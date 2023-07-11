Rhynern vs Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12th 2023

Westfalia Rhynern and Borussia Dortmund will square off in a club friendly on Wednesday.

This will be Rhynern's first game since completing their Oberliga Westfalen league campaign with a 5-0 victory over Ennepetal in May.

Dortmund, meanwhile, will begin their preseason campaign after a harrowing end to their Bundesliga title quest last season. BVB had a golden opportunity to break Bayern Munich's domestic dominance and win a first league crown in over a decade. They needed to win against a struggling Mainz at home on the final day but could only muster a tame 2-2 draw, to the disappointment of a jam-packed Signal Iduna Park.

Edin Terzic's side have six more friendlies lined up after this before starting the new season with a trip to Schott Mainz in the DFB Pokal in August.

Rhynern vs Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Six of Dortmund's last seven friendlies have produced three goals or more, with four games in this sequence producing four goals or more.

Rhynern have won just one of their last five friendlies, losing two and drawing two each.

Seven of Dortmund's last eight games have produced three goals or more, with five games in this sequence producing four goals or more.

Five of Rhynern's last six games have procured three goals or more.

Dortmund are unbeaten in their last five friendlies, winning three games in this sequence.

Rhynern vs Dortmund Prediction

Dortmund will have to put the disappointment of last season behind them and go again. BVB will be looking to take one step further next term and a fast start to the campaign could be crucial to their aspirations.

There has been plenty of activity on the transfer end, with a number of key personnel departing the Signal Iduna Park. Terzic will use the preseason opportunity to integrate new players into the fold, as well as implement some tactical lessons he might have learned from last season.

Rhynern are significantly inferior to their opponents but the fact that this is an exhibition game means it is more susceptible to a surprise result. Nevertheless, we are backing Dortmund to claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Rhynern 1-4 Dortmund

Rhynern vs Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Dortmund to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 3.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Dortmund to score over 2.5 goals

