Riga FC vs Malmo FF prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back with another round of qualifiers this week as Riga FC take on Malmo FF at the Skonto Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Malmo FF have experience on the European stage and will be intent on another shot at the pinnacle of the sport this year. The Swedish giants are at the top of the Allsvenskan standings at the moment and hold the upper hand in this game.

Riga FC, on the other hand, have not been at their best this month and will need to take it up a notch in this match. The Latvians can be a force to reckon with on their day and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match.

Riga FC vs Malmo FF Head-to-Head

Malmo FF have a good record against Riga FC and have won the only game played between the two teams. Riga FC have never defeated Malmo FF in an official fixture and will need to step up in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last week and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Malmo FF. Riga FC suffered on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Riga FC form guide: L-L-W-W-L

Malmo FF form guide: W-W-L-W-L

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

Riga FC vs Malmo FF Team News

Riga FC need to win this game. Image Source: Shutterstock

Riga FC

Yunusa Owolabi Muritala received a straight red card last week and is suspended for this fixture. Vladimir Kamess is yet to recover from his injury and has also been ruled out against Malmo FF.

Injured: Vladimir Kamess

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Yunusa Owolabi Muritala

Malmo FF have a strong squad. Image Source: Archyworldys

Malmo FF

Ola Toivonen remains the only injury concern for Malmo FF and has been sidelined with a knee problem. Malmo FF are unlikely to make drastic changes to their squad for this game.

Injured: Ola Toivonen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Riga FC vs Malmo FF Predicted XI

Riga Predicted XI (4-4-2): Roberts Ozols; Antonijs Cernomordijs, Armands Petersons, Antons Kurakins, Milos Vranjanin; Edgar Babayan, Vladislavs Fjodorovs, Lipe Veloso, Ivan Paurevic; Kule Mbombo, Jean-Baptiste Leo

Här följer viktig information till dig som ska se matchen mot Riga FC på plats. Vänligen notera du behöver en separat biljett till matchen. Ditt årskort gäller inte som entrébiljett. — Malmö FF (@Malmo_FF) July 6, 2021

Malmo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Johan Dahlin; Felix Bejmo, Lasse Nielsen, Franz Brosson, Jonas Knudsen; Pavle Vagic, Erdal Rakip; Jo Inge Berget, Adi Nalic, Veljko Birmancevic; Antonio Colak

Riga FC vs Malmo FF Prediction

Riga FC have their work cut out for them against a bonafide Swedish giant this week and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Tuesday. The Latvians are capable of an upset and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this game.

Antonio Colak scored the winner for Malmo FF in the first leg last week and is set to lead the line for his side. Malmo FF are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Riga FC 0-2 Malmo FF

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time

Help us improve our content, tell us what you like. Please spare 2 minutes to take this survey.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi