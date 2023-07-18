Riga FS vs Makedonija Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th July 2023

Riga FS host Makedonija at the Slokas Stadium on Thursday for the second leg of the Europa Conference League first qualifying round as they look to finish the job.

The Latvian side picked up a 1-0 victory in the first leg last week. Andrej Ilic's 34th-minute strike was enough to seal the win as Riga now have one foot in the second round.

RFS added more momentum to their run with a 3-0 win over Jelgava in the Latvian Football Cup round of 16 just three days later. Ilic was on target again, with Janis Ikaunieks and Ismael Diomande also scoring a goal each.

Content with his side's performance, Riga head coach Pasxalis Kosmas could field the same starting XI as last week.

Speaking of Makedonija, the North Macedonian outfit will have to win by hook or by crook to stand a chance of progressing in the next round of the Europa Conference League qualifiers. Unlike Riga, they didn't have any domestic game after their first-leg encounter, which means the players have got some rest and could come out all guns blazing in the Latvian capital on Thursday.

Riga FS vs Makedonija Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Riga FS and Makedonija have clashed just once in history - last week in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier which ended in a 1-0 win for the former.

Rigas forward Andrej Ilic has scored in the last three games for the Latvian side in all competitions.

Riga FS are unbeaten in 33 games in 2023; their last defeat came in November last year, when Fiorentina beat them 3-0 in the Europa Conference League group stages.

Riga FS are looking to win for the third game in a row.

Makedonija haven't won any of their last three games in all competitions in normal time.

Riga FS have kept a clean sheet in four of their last six games, including in both home games during this run.

Riga FS vs Makedonija Prediction

Riga FS have been on a roll in 2023, going unbeaten in over 30 games thus far. They are obviously the favorites once more and could indeed come away with a victory, boasting the home advantage here too.

Prediction: Riga FS 1-0 Makedonija

Riga FS vs Makedonija Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Riga FS

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No