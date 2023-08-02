Riga vs Kecskemet Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd August 2023

Riga host Kecskemet at Skonto Stadium on Thursday for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The Latvian side are currently trailing 2-1 in the tie after their loss in the first leg.

Kecskemet went in front after Soma Szuhodovszki broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute. Gergo Palinkas then doubled their advantage with five minutes of normal time remaining.

Shortly after that, though, Anthony Contreras pulled one back for Riga to give them a lifeline in the tie. Tomislav Stipić's side had more possession (55% to 45%) and more shots in the match (13 to 12) but weren't clinical enough. Now, they will have to win by a two-goal margin at home to reach the next round.

The Latvian side will be confident of their chances, having only won a home match 3-0 in the league at the weekend. Riga clinically took apart Daugavpils for their 19th top-flight victory from 24 games this season to remain three points clear at the top of the table.

Kecskemet haven't begun their league campaign yet but had a promising pre-season campaign, which saw them win five in six games, including each of their last three before the Riga encounter.

Riga vs Kecskemet Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second meeting between Riga and Kecskemet.

This is only the second excursion in Europe for Kecskemet, who previously played in the second qualifying round of the Europa League in the 2011-12 season.

Riga are unbeaten in their last five home games in Europe.

Neither Riga nor Kecskemet have ever qualified for a major European tournament before.

Riga's Anthony Contreras is looking to score in his third game in a row in all competitions.

Kecskemet's only previous European qualifier away from home was a 0-0 draw with Aktobe in 2011.

Riga vs Kecskemet Prediction

Riga have been on a good run of form lately and are a different beast at home compared to on the road. The Latvian side will no doubt come flying out of the blocks to steal the lead and should be able to overturn the deficit against Kecskemet.

Prediction: Riga 2-0 Kecskemet

Riga vs Kecskemet Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Riga to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No