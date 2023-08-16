Riga vs Twente Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2023

Riga will welcome Twente to the Skonto Stadium in the second leg of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The first leg in Enschede last week ended in a 2-0 win for Twente, thanks to goals from Alfons Sampsted and Daan Rots. The hosts, thus need to overturn a two-goal deficit to secure their place in the next round.

The hosts returned to winning ways in the Virsliga, with a 1-0 triumph over Metta at home on Sunday. The visitors continued their winning run in the Eredivisie and recorded a comfortable 4-1 away win at Almere on Sunday. Ricky van Wolfswinkel bagged an injury-time brace as the visitors kicked off their 2023-24 league campaign on a winning note.

The hosts were eliminated from the third qualifying round of the Conference League last season while the visitors were eliminated in the play-offs.

Riga vs Twente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in the first leg last week. Twente recorded a home win, so Riga will look to return the favor in this match.

The hosts have suffered three defeats in their five games in the UEFA Europa Conference League thus far, with all of them coming away from home.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the Conference League thus far, recording three wins. They have drawn one of their two away games in the competition.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in three of their four games in the competition thus far, with all four games producing fewer than 2.5 goals.

Riga are unbeaten in their last 17 home games in all competitions and are unbeaten in their last six home games in the Conference League as well.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 10 games in all competitions.

Riga vs Twente Prediction

Riga have suffered just two defeats in their 16 home games in European qualifiers. They have kept clean sheets in four of their last five home games and should be able to produce a strong performance. All of their last four defeats have come away from home, so they are likely to avoid a defeat in this match.

The Tukkers are unbeaten in their last 16 games in all competitions, recording 12 wins in that period, and look to be in good touch at the moment. As they have a two-goal lead on aggregate, they are likely to play for a draw, and considering the form of the two teams, a high-scoring draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Riga 2-2 Twente

Riga vs Twente Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Daan Rots to score or assist any time - Yes