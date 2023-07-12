Riga vs Vikingur Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2023

Riga will welcome Vikingur to the Skonto Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League first-round qualifiers on Thursday.

The hosts are in the qualifiers of a UEFA-affiliated competition for the sixth season in a row. Last season they made it to the third round of the Conference League qualifiers, suffering a 5-1 defeat to Gil Vicente. They finished second in the Virsliga last season, missing out on the spot in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

The visitors are in the Conference League for the second season in a row. They also made it to the third round of qualifiers last season, suffering a 4-2 defeat against Lech Poznan. Just like the hosts, they have never made it to the group stage in a UEFA-affiliated competition.

Both teams head into the game in good form, as the hosts are unbeaten in their last four games and the visitors are unbeaten in their last five games.

Riga vs Vikingur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time on Thursday. The hosts and the visitors will also be meeting a team from Iceland and Latvia, respectively for the first time in a competitive game.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in the Virslīga this season and are currently at the top of the league table with 55 points from 22 games.

At home, Riga have won eight of their last nine league games.

The visitors have also suffered just one defeat in Urvalsdeild this season and are at the top of the league table with 37 points from 14 games.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four home games in European qualifiers. The visitors, meanwhile, are winless in their last three away games.

Riga vs Vikingur Prediction

The hosts have been in good form recently with just one defeat in their last 24 games. They are unbeaten in their last 13 home games, recording 10 wins. They have a solid home record in home games in the qualifiers, suffering just two defeats in 14 games.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last eight away games, scoring at least two goals in seven games in that period. Considering the current form of the two teams, they are expected to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Riga 2-2 Vikingur

Riga vs Vikingur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Nikolaj Hansen to score or assist any time - Yes

