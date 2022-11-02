Rigas FS vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | November 3, 2022

Fiorentina will take on minnows Rigas FS at the Skonto Stadium on Thursday (November 3) as they look to wrap up their UEFA Europa Conference League group stage campaign on a high.

La Viola are through to the knockouts, but their hopes of a direct entry into the Round of 16 are on the line. As things stand, the Serie A outfit are heading into the playoffs, with group leaders Istanbul Basaksehir heading directly into the last 16.

Both teams have ten points in five games, but the Turkish outfit beat Fiorentina 3-0 on matchday two and lead them on head-to-head.

Vincenzo Italiano's side must win here and hope that Basaksehir drop points against already eliminated Hearts.

Riga, meanwhile, are at the bottom of Group A with just two points in five games, having failed to win so far. The Latvian side are playing their first major tournament in Europe and will look to end their maiden continental sojourn with a win.

Rigas FS vs Fiorentina Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

In their first meeting in the September reverse, Fiorentina drew Rigas 1-1 at home.

In that Florence clash, both goals came in the second half. Antonin Barak put La Viola in front in the 56th minute before Andrej Ilic restored parity for the visitors 18 minutes later.

Fioretina have scored 11 goals in the group stage this season - only Villarreal (14) and Silkeborg (12) have netted more.

Rigas have scored twice in their campaign so far - only Shamrock Rovers (1) have scored fewer this season.

Rigas are one of only six teams who are winless in the Conference League this season.

Rigas FS vs Fiorentina Prediction

Rigas are the underdogs here but held Fiorentina to a shock draw on the opening day in Florence. They will look to replicate that performance and take points off their Italian visitors.

Fiorentina have improved after failing to win their opening two games and come into Thursday off consecutive wins across competitions.

La Viola must win to have a chance of going directly into the last 16 and have the quality to secure all three points.

Prediction: Rigas FS 1-2 Fiorentina

Rigas FS vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fiorentina

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

