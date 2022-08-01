Rigas FS vs Hibernians prediction, preview, team news and more| UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers 2022

Rigas FS will take on Hibernians in the third round of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday after safely negotiating Tukums in the second round.

Hibernians, meanwhile, beat Levadia 4-3 on aggregate following a 1-1 draw in their away leg. They'll fancy their chances on their visit to Latvia for this tie.

Rigas FS vs Hibernians Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two teams. Hibernians will undoubtedly start off as the strong favourites, as they play in a stronger league.

Interestingly, Hibernians qualified for the UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds this season. Following their defeat to Shamrock Rovers in the first round, they earned a place in the Conference League qualifiers.

Rigas FC form guide (all competitions):W-D-W-W.

Hibernians form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L.

Rigas FS vs Hibernians Team News

Rigas FS

The hosts have no injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Hibernians

The visitors also do not have any injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Rigas FS vs Hibernians Predicted XIs

Rigas FS (4-5-1): Pavels Steinbours (GK), Elvis Stuglis, Petr Mares, Jovan Vlaukin, Stefan Panic, Tom Saric, Artur Zjurzins, Deniss Rakels, Cedric Koudio, Stefan Cetkovic, Andre Ilic.

Hibernians (4-3-3): Ibrahim Kone(GK), Justin Haber, Andre Aguias, Matt Elul, Gabri Izeqier, Jos Zerafa, Gonzalo Lirena, Connor Zummit, Ali Diakite, Daneel Abela, Jurgen Debribele.

Rigas FS vs Hibernians Prediction

Both teams will look to make the main draw. The visitors will fancy their chances, given the disparity between the two teams in terms of squad and competitiveness of their respective leagues.

Hibernians have enjoyed a fairly easy ride so far and are the overwhelming favourites to book their place in the main draw. The home leg will be key for Rigas if they wish to seal an unlikely win in this tie. They'll need to win at home to have any hope of an upset.

Nevertheless, Hibernians are strong favourites to win the first leg in Latvia.

Prediction: Hibernians 3-1 Rigas FS.

