Rigas FS vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6, 2022

Rigas FS will host Istanbul Basaksehir at the Stadions Arkadija in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (October 6).

The Latvian champions kicked off their campaign in the third qualifying round, dispatching Hibernians of Malta 3-1 to reach the playoff round. Rigas pulled off a shock win over Linfield from Northern Ireland to qualify for the group stage – their highest level in a UEFA competition. However, they haven't fared as well as they would have hoped to.

After an inspiring 1-1 away draw against Fiorentina in their first game, RFS were beaten 2-0 at home by Scottish side Heart of Midlothian. They have bounced back with successive wins in the league as they hope to avoid defeat against their Turkish visitors.

Basaksehir are leading Group A with six points after two near flawless games. After winning 4-0 at Heat of Midlothian, Basaksehir beat Fiorentina 3-0 in Istanbul. The high-flying Boz Baykuslar will look for a win Rigas to keep their juggernaut rolling.

RFS manager Viktors Morozs has no qualms that the visitors are the favourites but adds that his team could provide strong resistance. Basaksehir have not lost a game in their last ten outings, though.

Rigas FS vs Istanbul Basaksehir Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will be meeting each other for the first time.

Rigas have lost only once in their last five home games, scoring 15 goals against one conceded.

Rigas have suffered a setback only once in their last nine games across competitions, recording six wins and two draws.

Basaksehir have prevailed in four of the last five away outings, drawing once and scoring ten goals and conceding two

Rigas have won three times in their last five games, losing and drawing once apiece, while Basaksehir have won four times, drawing once.

Form Guide: Rigas FS – W-W-L-W-D; Basaksehir – W-W-D-W-W.

Rigas FS vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction

The hosts will most likely deploy a defensive strategy against the visitors to keep themselves in the game and look to hit on the counter.

The Turkish team, meanwhile, will look to dominate proceedings, but that could leave them vulnerable to counterattacks. Nevertheless, Basaksehir are expected to get all three points.

Prediction: Rigas 1-3 Istanbul Basaksehir

Rigas FS vs Basaksehir Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Basaksehir

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Basaksehir to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Rigas FS to score - Yes

