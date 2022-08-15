Rigas FS vs Linfield prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers 2022-23

Rigas FS will take on Linfield in the playoffs of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday after safely negotiating Hibernians in their third-round qualifiers.

The visitors, on the other hand, lost their two-legged tie to Zurich 5-0 in the Europa League third round of qualifying to find themselves vying for a Conference League group stage spot.

Rigas FS vs Linfield Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two teams. Linfield will undoubtedly start off as strong favorites as they play in a stronger league in Northern Ireland.

Rigas FS form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W

Linfield form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L

Rigas FS vs Linfield Team News

Rigas FS

The hosts have no injury or suspension concerns ahead of this fixture.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Linfield

The visitors will travel to Zurich with a fully fit squad.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Rigas FS vs Linfield Predicted XIs

Rigas FS Predicted XI (4-5-1): Pavels Steinbours (GK), Elvis Stuglis, Petr Mares, Jovan Vlaukin, Stefan Panic, Tom Saric, Artur Zjurzins, Deniss Rakels, Cedric Koudio, Stefan Cetkovic, Andre Ilic.

Linfield Predicted XI (4-3-3): Chris Johns (GK); Daniel Finlayson, Sam Roscoe, Ben Hall, Matthew Clarke; Chris Shields, Jamie Mulgrew, Stephen Fallon; Joel Cooper, Robbie McDaid, Jordan Stewart.

Rigas FS vs Linfield Prediction

This is set to be an exciting clash with a group stage spot in the Conference League on the line. Both teams have played three rounds of European championship qualifiers to be in this position. None of them will be willing to bow out of Europe at this stage.

Rigas FS played all their qualifiers for the Europa Conference League. The visitors, however, came into this playoff match on the back of a third-round defeat in the Europa League qualifiers.

Rigas will have a hard time against Linfield, who play in a significantly better division compared to Latvia's top division. However, any chance for them to make it to the Conference League group stages hinges enormously on how they perform in their home-leg encounter. A defeat in Latvia could certainly put Linfield on the backfoot as they travel to Northern Ireland for the second leg.

Both teams are expected to play tentatively in the first leg and a draw is on the cards.

Prediction: Rigas FS 1-1 Linfield

