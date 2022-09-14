Rigas vs Hearts prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23 

Rigas will welcome Hearts to the Skonto Stadium in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina in their campaign opener last week. Andrej Ilii equalised for Rigas after Fiorentina had taken a lead following Antonin Barak's 56th-minute opener.

Hearts were humbled 4-0 by Istanbul Basaksehir in their campaign opener at home and will look for redemption here. They have had a week to prepare for the game, as their Scottish Premiership game against St. Mirren was postponed due to the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II last week.

Rigas, meanwhile, returned to winning ways in the Latvian Higher League, beating Spartaks Jurmala 3-0 at home on Sunday.

Rigas vs Hearts Head-to-Head

The two teams will meet for the first time on Thursday.

Rigas form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W

Hearts form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-L

Rigas vs Hearts Team News

Rigas

The hosts head into this game with a clean bill of health and should field their strongest possible starting XI in their first home game of the campaign.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Hearts

Kye Rowles is a long-term absentee with a foot injury and underwent surgery earlier this week. He's not expected to return to action for another month. Craig Halkett, who has not played for a month due to a hamstring injury picked up in the Europa League playoff loss against Zurich, is an unlikely starter.

He has trained with the team but is not expected to be match fit. Alan Forrest is struggling with a foot injury and faces a late fitness test. Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime are long-term absentees.

Injured: Kye Rowles, Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce

Doubtful: Alan Forrest, Craig Halket

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Rigas vs Hearts Predicted XIs

Rigas FC (4-2-3-1): Pavels Steinbors; Ziga Lipuscek, Vladislavs Sorokins, Vitalijs Jagodinskis, Petr Mares; Tomas Simkovic, Stefan Panic; Kevin Friesenbichler, Tomislav Saric, Andrej Ilic; Emerson Deocleciano

Hearts (4-2-3-1): Craig Gordon; Michael Smith, Nathaniel Atkinson, Stephen Kingsley, Alex Cochrane; Andy Halliday, Cameron Devlin; Barrie McKay, Jorge Grant, Gary Mackay-Steven; Stephen Humphrys

Rigas vs Hearts Prediction

Rigas are unbeaten in their last eight games across competitions, and at home, they are expected to prevail against their Scottish visitors. Hearts have lost some steam in recent games, failing to score in four of their last five outings.

The game is expected to be a low-scoring affair, but the hosts should come out on top.

Prediction: Rigas 1-0 Hearts

